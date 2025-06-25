Expand / Collapse search
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions

Entertainment
Former Disney star Bella Thorne selling $3.9M Los Angeles mountain retreat

Disney Channel alum's private mountain estate features cloud designs, angel-painted ceilings and movie-themed walls

Bella Thorne's Los Angeles home is ready for a new owner.

The former Disney Channel star has placed her home in Topanga Canyon on the market for $3.9 million, in partnership with listing agent Jason Oppenheim of The Oppenheim Group.

The property includes a 6,679-square-foot main house, which consists of five bedrooms and a three-car garage, with a smaller 945-square-foot guest house adjacent to it. The guest house includes a bedroom, kitchen and a one-car garage.

Located at the end of a private road, the two-story home features 360-degree views of the surrounding mountains, as well as the Pacific Ocean in the distance.

split image of Bella Thorne and the exterior of her former home

Bella Thorne is selling her home in Los Angeles for nearly $4 million. (The Oppenheim Group; Getty Images)

The long driveway leads to both the main house and the guest house, and includes a large motorcourt for additional parking. 

Once inside, guests will find themselves in the grand entryway, which is currently decorated with flowers completely covering the railings of the staircases leading to the upper levels.

A house on a hill with views of the mountains.

The home features 360-degree views of the surrounding mountainside. (The Oppenheim Group)

The entryway currently features flowers covering the railings of the staircases.

The entryway currently features flowers covering the railings of the staircases. (The Oppenheim Group)

The entryway leads to the great room, which features high ceilings and arched windows, as well as light blue-painted walls and a wood-burning fireplace. Double doors open up to the backyard.

Elsewhere in the home is the unique media room, which currently includes an accent wall with wallpaper featuring various iconic movie characters and actors. In addition, the room features a wood-burning fireplace and cloud-like designs hanging from the ceiling.

The great room features high ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace.

The great room features high ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace. (The Oppenheim Group)

The media room features an accent wall as well as a wood-burning fireplace.

The media room features an accent wall as well as a wood-burning fireplace. (The Oppenheim Group)

The spacious kitchen features a large eat-in center island as well as plenty of storage and counter space. A bar area in the corner is currently decorated with ivy covering the walls and counter.

Connected to the kitchen is the dining room with walls painted a light purple, arched windows and a sliding door with designs on it meant to look like a tree, leading to the backyard. 

The kitchen features an eat-in center island and plenty of counter space.

The kitchen features an eat-in center island and plenty of counter space. (The Oppenheim Group)

The dining room features purple walls and ornately decorated double doors leading to the backyard.

The dining room features purple walls and ornately decorated double doors leading to the backyard. (The Oppenheim Group)

Upstairs is the primary bedroom, which includes yet another wood-burning fireplace, as well as a private outdoor terrace. The room's ceiling is painted to look like the sky, with angels flying around.

In the backyard, visitors will find a swimming pool with a Jacuzzi, as well as an outdoor kitchen and dining area, beneath a vine-covered wooden trellis gazebo.

The primary bedroom features a wood-burning fireplace and a ceiling painted to look like the sky.

The primary bedroom features a wood-burning fireplace and a ceiling painted to look like the sky. (The Oppenheim Group)

The backyard features a swimming pool and an outdoor kitchen.

The backyard features a swimming pool and an outdoor kitchen. (The Oppenheim Group)

Thorne broke out into the entertainment industry when she landed the role of CeCe Jones on the Disney Channel show "Shake It Up," alongside Zendaya, playing a teenager who's cast as a professional dancer on a TV show.

Since then, Thorne has appeared in a number of feature films, including "The Duff," "The Babysitter" and "Blended," which also starred Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler.

