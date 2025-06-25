Former Disney star Bella Thorne selling $3.9M Los Angeles mountain retreat

Bella Thorne's Los Angeles home is ready for a new owner.

The former Disney Channel star has placed her home in Topanga Canyon on the market for $3.9 million, in partnership with listing agent Jason Oppenheim of The Oppenheim Group.

The property includes a 6,679-square-foot main house, which consists of five bedrooms and a three-car garage, with a smaller 945-square-foot guest house adjacent to it. The guest house includes a bedroom, kitchen and a one-car garage.

Located at the end of a private road, the two-story home features 360-degree views of the surrounding mountains, as well as the Pacific Ocean in the distance.

The long driveway leads to both the main house and the guest house, and includes a large motorcourt for additional parking.

Once inside, guests will find themselves in the grand entryway, which is currently decorated with flowers completely covering the railings of the staircases leading to the upper levels.

The entryway leads to the great room, which features high ceilings and arched windows, as well as light blue-painted walls and a wood-burning fireplace. Double doors open up to the backyard.

Elsewhere in the home is the unique media room, which currently includes an accent wall with wallpaper featuring various iconic movie characters and actors. In addition, the room features a wood-burning fireplace and cloud-like designs hanging from the ceiling.

The spacious kitchen features a large eat-in center island as well as plenty of storage and counter space. A bar area in the corner is currently decorated with ivy covering the walls and counter.

Connected to the kitchen is the dining room with walls painted a light purple, arched windows and a sliding door with designs on it meant to look like a tree, leading to the backyard.

Upstairs is the primary bedroom, which includes yet another wood-burning fireplace, as well as a private outdoor terrace. The room's ceiling is painted to look like the sky, with angels flying around.

In the backyard, visitors will find a swimming pool with a Jacuzzi, as well as an outdoor kitchen and dining area, beneath a vine-covered wooden trellis gazebo.

Thorne broke out into the entertainment industry when she landed the role of CeCe Jones on the Disney Channel show "Shake It Up," alongside Zendaya, playing a teenager who's cast as a professional dancer on a TV show.

Since then, Thorne has appeared in a number of feature films, including "The Duff," "The Babysitter" and "Blended," which also starred Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler.