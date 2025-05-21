Emma Stone lists newly renovated Texas mansion for $26.5 million

Emma Stone is getting ready to sell her home in Austin, Texas.

The actress and her husband, comedy writer Dave McCary, have put their newly renovated home on the market for $26.5 million, in partnership with listing agents Eric Moreland and Diane Humphreys of Moreland Properties/Forbes Global Properties.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Stone purchased the home in the upscale neighborhood of Tarrytown in 2021, and spent over three years completely renovating it before putting it up for sale.

Currently in the final stages of reconstruction, the home offers four bedrooms and nine bathrooms with an additional two-bedroom guest house on the 1.24-acre property, and has over 10,000-square-feet of livable space.

Originally built around 1940, the home is one of the oldest estates in the area.

During their renovations, which were facilitated by architecture firm Cuppett Kilpatrick, the couple repurposed many of the original elements of the home, such as the original exterior brick, but also took steps to make the home more modern by creating a more open floor plan.

Guests will find a Georgian-style abode with a tan brick exterior, black shutters on the windows and a stone staircase leading to the grand two-level portico, supported by white pillars.

Once inside, visitors will find a spacious living area which features Herringbone oak hardwood floors, wood walls with built-in cabinets and shelving, white wood-paneled ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace.

The room also features multiple windows which bring in natural light.

Also on the main level of the home is the kitchen, which was opened up during the renovation process and made more modern.

The newly renovated room features a large center island with a second sink and additional counter and storage space. The kitchen also boasts enough space for high-quality appliances, with a brown-tiled backsplash and windows looking out onto the backyard.

In addition to the main common areas, the home features a blue wood-paneled library as well as a playroom, which can also be used as a spare room if needed.

The home features two unique staircases leading to the upper levels, one of which is built alongside a wood-paneled coffered wall, while the other is a white spiral staircase.

Once upstairs, guests will find the primary bedroom, which also includes a walk-in closet and a luxurious ensuite bathroom.

The ensuite bathroom features a large soaking tub in the center, in addition to a standing shower. The room has light brown tiled floors, and dark brown tiles lining the lower half of the walls.

In addition to multiple covered shelves in the walk-in closet, the room also features an ornately carved-out ceiling, adding a unique touch to the room.

A highlight of the home is a screened-in window-lined sunroom.

A screened-in breezeway connects the main house to the garage. The breezeway has the potential to include a secondary dining area, as it contains a semi-outdoor kitchen, and also boasts views of the swimming pool.

As beautiful as the inside of the house is, the outside is just as breathtaking. The backyard features a cutting garden, which includes flowers specifically grown to be cut and used in floral arrangements, a fairy garden and lawn space for the family to gather and children to play.

Just steps away from the garden is the home's swimming pool and Jacuzzi.

A stone path leads to the two-bedroom guesthouse, which features its own living room and kitchen.

The kitchen in the guesthouse is lined with dark blue cabinets, which not only extend out to the large center island, but also to the walls and pointed ceiling.

The oven and stovetop are covered in a white tiled backsplash, providing contrast to the blue covering the rest of the room.

As well as boasting its own kitchen, the guesthouse also has its own living room. The room features a similar color scheme to the kitchen, but in reverse, as it has white walls and ceiling, complimented with blue framed windows and a blue door leading to the yard.

Above the two-car garage is the bar area, which features built-in wooden shelves as well as a large bar with a sink.