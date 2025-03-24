Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi unload California home after fleeing United States

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's home in Montecito has sold for over its asking price.

The couple placed their home on the market through Riskin Partners Estate Group of Village Properties/Forbes Global Properties, and began receiving offers within days of placing it for sale.

According to People, the home received "multiple offers within two days of hitting the market," and eventually sold for $5.2 million, more than its $4.9 million asking price.

Originally built in 1954, the 1,691-square-foot home was remodeled in 2012. The couple purchased the home in 2021 for $2.9 million, according to Architectural Digest.

The big sale comes just a few months after it was revealed DeGeneres and de Rossi packed up their belongings and moved to England in November 2024, following the election of President Donald Trump. They sold their other multimillion-dollar home in Montecito in August 2024.

"Ellen was in England house hunting in the beginning of October," a source told People at the time. "She ended up finding a house that she loved and purchased it shortly after."

Located near Butterfly Beach on a private lane, the home consists of two bedrooms and two bathrooms and fully embraces the concept of indoor/outdoor living.

Hidden behind mahogany gates is the home's front yard. The front of the home features a stone courtyard with a fountain and lush green plants lining not only the front door, but also the perimeter of the house.

Large windows also line the house, giving anyone standing in the courtyard a peek at whatever is going on inside.

Once inside, guests will be met with the home's open floorplan, allowing each room to flow seamlessly into the next. The living room features limestone floors, with a high white wood-paneled ceiling, as well as a large flat-screen TV and a wood-burning fireplace.

The room is currently furnished with a textured sectional sofa, with a black coffee table and black shelves, placed underneath a large window. Just steps away from the fireplace is a dining area with a circular black table.

Acting as a barrier between the kitchen and the living room is a row of counters, which feature brown cabinets and gray countertops. A key component of the kitchen is the sliding glass windows, which open up to the backyard, making for easy indoor/outdoor living.

The kitchen features an abundance of storage and counter space, as well as many quality appliances, including a refrigerator, an oven with a large stovetop, a dishwasher, a microwave and a toaster oven.

Elsewhere in the home are the two bedrooms, including the primary, which is accessed through wooden double doors. The large room boasts tan carpeted floors, accented with a shaggy white carpet, and the sizable bed is adorned with two large plants placed on either side of it.

One of the main highlights of the room is the double doors, which lead to a private outdoor lounge area, surrounded by nature and vibrant green plants.

Along with the lounge area, the room also features its own ensuite bathroom, which boasts a large soaking tub. As with the rest of the home, the ensuite bathroom embraces indoor/outdoor living, with glass double doors that open up onto the private courtyard.

The guest room features a wall of windows looking out onto the property, as well as the same tan carpeting and wood-paneled ceiling.

Once in the backyard, guests will find many seating areas, including one directly outside the living room and kitchen. The seating area consists of an outdoor fire pit, a sound fence, which reduces the amount of outside noise reaching the property, and stone floors.

On the other side of the sliding windows in the kitchen is a bar with chairs set up in front of it to allow anyone working in the kitchen during family parties to feel included in the conversation with their guests.

A large grass area with cement steps leads to an outdoor dining area with a large rustic table with a bend on one end and wooden chairs on the other. Just steps away from the dining table is a fire pit, both of which are lined with plants and tall trees.