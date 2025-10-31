Expand / Collapse search
Ellen Barkin's former New York City townhouse listed for $23M after renovation

'Ocean's Thirteen' actress purchased 1841 townhouse in 2006 following divorce from Ronald O. Perelman

Ellen Barkin's former New York City townhouse is looking for its new owner.

The former home of the 71-year-old "Diner" actress is on the market for $23 million, in partnership with listing agents Christian Rogers, Matthew Wojnarowicz, and Eileen McGill of Howard Hanna Elegran.

According to The Robb Report, Barkin purchased the property in 2006 following her divorce from businessman Ronald O. Perelman. The outlet reports she sold it in 2023 for $11 million, after which it underwent a renovation.

Originally built in 1841, the townhouse spans 4,500 square feet, featuring four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

A split of Ellen Barkin on the red carpet and her former townhouse.

Barkin's former New York townhouse is on the market for $23 million. (Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Joseph Velasquez of Five7 Media)

In addition, the home's finished basement includes a laundry room, game room and wellness room.

Outside, the townhouse offers a rooftop deck with a bar, an outdoor kitchen with an adjacent dining area and multiple other outdoor lounge spaces.

The home's living room features a fireplace and views of the street.

The home's living room features a fireplace and views of the street. (Joseph Velasquez of Five7 Media)

The home also features a secondary sitting room with a fireplace and built-in shelves.

The home also features a secondary sitting room with a fireplace and built-in shelves. (Joseph Velasquez of Five7 Media)

Barkin rose to fame with her breakout role in the 1982 movie "Diner." Her performance earned widespread praise and led to further work in films such as "The Big Easy," "Sea of Love" and "Switch," which earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

She later earned a second Golden Globe nomination and an Emmy Award win for her role in the 1997 TV movie, "Before Women Had Wings."

The sitting room also features a gallery wall.

The sitting room also features a gallery wall. (Joseph Velasquez of Five7 Media)

The sitting room leads to the formal dining room, which also includes a bar.

The sitting room leads to the formal dining room, which also includes a bar. (Joseph Velasquez of Five7 Media)

Most recently, Barkin starred in the 2023 movie, "The Out-Laws," alongside Nina Dobrev, Adam Devine and Pierce Brosnan.

In the film, she and Brosnan play a married couple. They also happen to be wanted criminals — known as the Ghost Bandits — who have been on the run for years. 

When they return for their daughter's wedding, they find themselves not only running from law enforcement, but also another criminal they once double-crossed.

The dining room boasts colorful pictures on the wall and access to the outside.

The dining room boasts colorful pictures on the wall and access to the outside. (Joseph Velasquez of Five7 Media)

The kitchen features exposed wooden beams on the ceiling, an eat-in center island and green cabinets.

The kitchen features exposed wooden beams on the ceiling, an eat-in center island and green cabinets. (Joseph Velasquez of Five7 Media)

When speaking to the "Today" show in July 2023, Barkin said Brosnan was "hilarious" on set, adding, "Pierce just got crazier and crazier, and funnier and funnier" as they were filming.

"Then he just, like, seemed to lose all, not even inhibition. It's almost like he lost his propriety," she laughs. "It was brilliant. There are a couple of times where he's just screaming at Adam. And I was like, 'Please take me out of this scene. I can't look at Pierce's face. It's too hilarious.'"

The home also features a home office with unique wallpaper.

The home also features a home office with unique wallpaper. (Joseph Velasquez of Five7 Media)

The primary bedroom opens up to a private outdoor terrace with black and white floors and seating.

The primary bedroom opens up to a private outdoor terrace with black and white floors and seating. (Joseph Velasquez of Five7 Media)

She also proudly told the outlet that when it came to doing her own stunts, she did "everything Pierce did," adding, "And Pierce was f---ing James Bond."

Barkin, who said she was 67 years old while filming the movie, often thought, "No, no, no, I can do it. I can do it," when it came time to do a stunt.

The backyard features greenery and seating and dining areas.

The backyard features greenery and seating and dining areas. (Joseph Velasquez of Five7 Media)

"I love being physical. I love working with the stunt crews," she said. "I love pushing my body to see what it can do."

