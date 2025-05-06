'DWTS' judge Julianne Hough's LA home on the market for $7.9 million

"Dancing with the Stars" judge Julianne Hough has put her home on the market.

The professional dancer and actress's house in the Hollywood Hills is listed for $7.9 million in partnership with listing agents Brandon Piller and Joey Ben-Zvi of The Agency.

She lived in the home with her ex-husband, Brooks Laich, after they got married in July 2017. The couple later ended things in May 2020, and finalized their divorce in February 2022. She moved to New York shortly after.

Originally built in 1936, the Mediterranean-style Los Angeles residence was updated by designer Jake Arnold, who worked with Hough when she redesigned the home in 2016. She spoke to Better Homes & Gardens in 2022 about what it was like working with the designer to add "pops of color," which she explained "symbolize pure joy."

"My life is instant. I'm always on the go, and I travel a lot," Hough explained. "So to balance it all, I've created a safe, special place where I feel like my true self."

The 3,000-square-foot home features three bedrooms and four bathrooms, spread out over three levels.

A long driveway leads to a stone motor court with enough space for plenty of cars to park, as well as the home's attached two-car garage.

Once inside, guests will find an open floor plan, seamlessly connecting all the communal rooms of the house together, including the living room, which features a wood-burning brick fireplace, sconce lighting, floor-to-ceiling windows and hardwood floors.

The windows in the living room provide picturesque views of two Los Angeles landmarks: the Hollywood sign and the Griffith Observatory.

Also on the main level is the home's cozy kitchen. The room boasts many desirable features, including a breakfast nook surrounded by windows, so guests can dine while looking out onto the grounds.

In addition, the kitchen features colorful blueish-green cabinets and white countertops, as well as a large center eat-in island, providing additional counterspace. One unique feature of the kitchen is a ladder that slides on a bar hanging from the ceiling, which allows people to reach the top shelves in the cabinets without a struggle.

Elsewhere in the home is the primary bedroom, which boasts exposed wooden beams on the ceiling, hardwood floors and many windows looking out onto the property, as well as double doors leading to a private outdoor terrace.

The private terrace has picturesque views of the mountainside surrounding the home, as well as the Griffith Observatory in the distance.

Another enviable feature of the primary bedroom is its luxurious ensuite bathroom. The bathroom features a mix of tiled walls with tiles in the shape of leaves, exposed brick accents and plain white walls, as well as a vanity with a stone sink and a soaking tub.

One of the key highlights of the home is the screening room, which features dark gray walls and dark curtains over the windows and a large projection screen on the wall. The room also has a sizable sectional sofa, making it the perfect space for entertaining.

Outside, a vine-covered wood-burning fireplace sits in front of a lounge area in the middle of a gravel-covered courtyard, with stone steps creating a pathway to the black double doors leading back into the house.

Just steps away from the fireplace is a trellised outdoor dining area with space heaters, making it the perfect place to entertain guests no matter the weather.

Elsewhere on the grounds is a second outdoor seating area underneath a covered terrace, as well as a bocce ball court.

The tiered backyard offers many more enviable features, including a second outdoor dining area and a large swimming pool with connected hot tub. Additional features of the home include a home gym and an outdoor kitchen.