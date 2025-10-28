Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment
Diane Keaton's former Beverly Hills home listed for $25M following her death

Oscar winner's former 8,434-square-foot Spanish Colonial estate features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms

Diane Keaton's former Los Angeles home is on the market.

The 8,434-square-foot property in Beverly Hills is listed for $25 million in partnership with listing agents Rayni and Branden Williams of the Beverly Hills Estates.

According to The Robb Report, the legendary actress purchased the home in 2007 for $8.1 million and later sold the property to producer Ryan Murphy three years later for $10 million.

Originally built in the 1920s, the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom Spanish Colonial-style home in the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills also features a library, media room and an office.

A split image of Diane Keaton in a black and white outfit and the outside of her former home.

The home also boasts a gym, a wine cellar and a two-car garage, along with multiple outdoor seating and dining areas, a swimming pool, a sports court, a courtyard with a fountain and a guest house.

Known for her Academy Award-winning performance in "Annie Hall" and for films such as "The First Wives Club," "The Godfather" series and "Father of the Bride," Keaton died on Oct. 11 in Los Angeles. She was 79.

A library with writing on the walls and tiled floors.

The living room features exposed beamed ceilings and a fireplace.

According to a death certificate obtained by Fox News Digital, primary bacterial pneumonia is listed as her immediate cause of death. Keaton reportedly had it for days before her death. The document lists no other significant contributing conditions and says Keaton was cremated Oct. 14.

The late actress's family released a statement on Oct. 16 confirming her cause of death.

The den features various copies of Life Magazine on the walls as well as a casual dining area.

A dining room with floor-to-ceiling glass doors leading to the yard and unique lighting.

"The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11," the statement read, per People.

"She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her."

The kitchen features a large center island as well as a dining and lounge area with a fireplace.

The home also features another sitting room with a flat-screen TV and doors leading to the yard.

Following her death, many Hollywood stars took to social media to honor the Oscar winner, including her former co-star, Al Pacino.

The two starred together in "The Godfather" and went on to engage in a romantic relationship for many years. In a statement to Deadline, Pacino said, "I am deeply saddened by Diane Keaton’s passing."

The primary bedroom has a Juliet balcony and a fireplace.

The office features dark hardwood floors and a fireplace.

"When I first heard the news, I was shaken. Diane was my partner, my friend, someone who brought me happiness and on more than one occasion influenced the direction of my life. Though over thirty years has past since we were together, the memories remain vivid, and with her passing, they have returned with a force that is both painful and moving."

He went on to say she "inspired generations and embodied a once-in-a-lifetime gift that radiated through her work and her life," calling her work on-screen "magnetic."

The courtyard in the center of the home features a fountain and multiple seating areas.

The backyard features a swimming pool and fountain, with a guest house and basketball court in the back.

He closed his sentimental statement by writing, "I will always remember her. She could fly — and in my heart, she always will."

