David Spade's former Malibu home up for rent at $59K a month

David Spade's former Malibu home is looking for a new resident.

The latest owner of the oceanfront home, Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghian, has made the home available for rent, at $59,000 a month, in partnership with listing agents Branden and Rayni Williams with The Beverly Hills Estates.

Situated right on the shore of La Costa Beach, Spade originally sold the home to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and his wife Nicole Avant in 2013 for around $10 million, according to The Robb Report.

Sarandos and his wife would go on to sell the 3,763-square-foot home to Saghian in 2021 for $14.7 million.

A two-car garage and a walled-off gated entry open up into a brick courtyard decorated with a Buddha statue and bougainvillea-lined walls.

The courtyard separating the house from the garage also features a dark-bottom plunge pool as well as multiple shaded seating areas. A key feature of the courtyard is an indoor cabana separated from the house, which boasts a seated bar.

Once inside, guests will find themselves immersed in the home's open floor plan, with large windows in every room in the house, which not only provide natural light, but also picturesque views of the ocean.

The fully furnished living room features dark hardwood flooring, a wood-burning fireplace with a mirror placed over the mantle. In addition, it has brown and cream furniture and coffee and end tables crafted out of wood, all of which sit atop a large Persian rug.

Just steps away from the living room is the formal dining area. The dining room boasts a large table big enough for 10 guests and is surrounded by four French doors leading out onto the back porch, which has direct access to the beach.

Connected to the dining room is the spacious kitchen, which features many sought-after features, including a double oven and extra stovetops with a white stone backsplash and a farmhouse sink beneath a window.

In addition, the kitchen has dark cabinets and countertops with a bar that can be used as a more casual dining space. It also boasts built-in shelving which provides extra storage space in addition to the many cabinets.

Behind the living room lies a more casual family room, featuring a second fireplace with a large flat-screen TV hanging on the wall above, as well as big windows and direct access to an outdoor dining and living area.

The room also features a more casual dining area, as well as built-in bookshelves and unique light fixtures throughout. In addition to access to the backyard, the room also boasts French doors leading out to the brick courtyard in front.

One of the main highlights of the home is the luxurious primary bedroom. Found on the second floor, the primary bedroom boasts a third wood-burning fireplace as well as a unique circular beamed ceiling with a medieval-looking light fixture.

What makes the primary bedroom extra special is the private balcony which looks out onto the ocean.

Another enviable feature of the primary bedroom is an attached dual-level private den and office area, which has dark hardwood flooring, a desk and a large flat-screen television. The back wall is covered with windows, which bring plenty of natural light into the room.

Also connected to the primary bedroom is a luxurious ensuite bathroom, which has a large soaking tub situated in front of a wall of windows, as well as a large vanity with his and her sinks.

Elsewhere in the home are three additional bedrooms, one with direct views of the ocean and access to an outdoor lounging area and another with access to the courtyard and pool in the front.

In addition to having outdoor seating in the courtyard in front of the home, there is also seating space on the backyard patio. Just outside the family room is an outdoor dining area enclosed in a gazebo-type structure with two walls constructed of glass and left open on the other sides.

The dining area features dark tiled floors with a circular table big enough for six guests.

On the rest of the patio, guests will find multiple areas for lounging, as well as a barbecue. A staircase leading down from the patio descends to 60 feet of shoreline on the beach.