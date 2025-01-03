Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment
Published

David Spade's former Malibu home up for rent at $59K a month

Spade sold the home to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos in 2013

David Spade's former Malibu home is looking for a new resident.

The latest owner of the oceanfront home, Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghian, has made the home available for rent, at $59,000 a month, in partnership with listing agents Branden and Rayni Williams with The Beverly Hills Estates. 

Situated right on the shore of La Costa Beach, Spade originally sold the home to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and his wife Nicole Avant in 2013 for around $10 million, according to The Robb Report.

Sarandos and his wife would go on to sell the 3,763-square-foot home to Saghian in 2021 for $14.7 million.

DAVID SPADE TALKS ABOUT THE DANGERS OF CANCEL CULTURE FOR COMEDIANS: 'I HOPE COMICS ARE ALLOWED TO BE COMICS'

Two photos of David Spade's home with an inset of the actor in the center.

David Spade's former Malibu home is available for rent at $59,000 a month. (Getty Images; Tyler Hogan; Marc Angeles / Fox News)

A two-car garage and a walled-off gated entry open up into a brick courtyard decorated with a Buddha statue and bougainvillea-lined walls.

The courtyard separating the house from the garage also features a dark-bottom plunge pool as well as multiple shaded seating areas. A key feature of the courtyard is an indoor cabana separated from the house, which boasts a seated bar.

The home is found behind a two-car garage and a walled-off gated entry.

The home is found behind a two-car garage and a walled-off gated entry. (Mark Angles; Tyler Hogan / Fox News)

The courtyard features a dipping pool and a cabana with a seated bar.

The courtyard features a dipping pool and a cabana with a seated bar. (Marc Angeles / Fox News)

Once inside, guests will find themselves immersed in the home's open floor plan, with large windows in every room in the house, which not only provide natural light, but also picturesque views of the ocean.

The fully furnished living room features dark hardwood flooring, a wood-burning fireplace with a mirror placed over the mantle. In addition, it has brown and cream furniture and coffee and end tables crafted out of wood, all of which sit atop a large Persian rug.

The living room features a woodburning fireplace and coffee tables crafted out of wood.

The living room features a wood-burning fireplace. (Tyler Hogan / Fox News)

Just steps away from the living room is the formal dining area. The dining room boasts a large table big enough for 10 guests and is surrounded by four French doors leading out onto the back porch, which has direct access to the beach.

Connected to the dining room is the spacious kitchen, which features many sought-after features, including a double oven and extra stovetops with a white stone backsplash and a farmhouse sink beneath a window.

The dining room features direct access to the back porch and a table big enough for 10.

The dining room has direct access to the back porch and a table big enough to seat 10. (Marc Angeles / Fox News)

The kitchen boasts dark countertops and a double oven.

The kitchen boasts dark countertops and a double oven. (Marc Angeles / Fox News)

In addition, the kitchen has dark cabinets and countertops with a bar that can be used as a more casual dining space. It also boasts built-in shelving which provides extra storage space in addition to the many cabinets.

Behind the living room lies a more casual family room, featuring a second fireplace with a large flat-screen TV hanging on the wall above, as well as big windows and direct access to an outdoor dining and living area. 

The family room features a less formal dining area, as well as a second fireplace.

The family room features a less formal dining area, as well as a second fireplace. (Marc Angeles / Fox News)

The room also features a more casual dining area, as well as built-in bookshelves and unique light fixtures throughout. In addition to access to the backyard, the room also boasts French doors leading out to the brick courtyard in front.

One of the main highlights of the home is the luxurious primary bedroom. Found on the second floor, the primary bedroom boasts a third wood-burning fireplace as well as a unique circular beamed ceiling with a medieval-looking light fixture.

The primary bedroom features a fireplace and a private balcony.

The primary bedroom features a fireplace and a private balcony. (Marc Angeles / Fox News)

What makes the primary bedroom extra special is the private balcony which looks out onto the ocean.

Another enviable feature of the primary bedroom is an attached dual-level private den and office area, which has dark hardwood flooring, a desk and a large flat-screen television. The back wall is covered with windows, which bring plenty of natural light into the room.

The primary bedroom also features a private office and den space.

The primary bedroom also has a private office and den space. (Tyler Hogan / Fox News)

The ensuite bathroom boasts a soaking tub and a large vanity.

The ensuite bathroom has a soaking tub and a large vanity. (Marc Angeles / Fox News)

Also connected to the primary bedroom is a luxurious ensuite bathroom, which has a large soaking tub situated in front of a wall of windows, as well as a large vanity with his and her sinks.

Elsewhere in the home are three additional bedrooms, one with direct views of the ocean and access to an outdoor lounging area and another with access to the courtyard and pool in the front.

Other bedrooms in the house feature access to either the courtyard or ocean-facing balconies.

Other bedrooms in the house have access to either the courtyard or ocean-facing balconies. (Marc Angeles / Fox News)

In addition to having outdoor seating in the courtyard in front of the home, there is also seating space on the backyard patio. Just outside the family room is an outdoor dining area enclosed in a gazebo-type structure with two walls constructed of glass and left open on the other sides.

The dining area features dark tiled floors with a circular table big enough for six guests. 

The back deck features an outdoor dining area overlooking the beach.

The back deck features an outdoor dining area overlooking the beach. (Tyler Hogan / Fox News)

The back deck features multiple outdoor seating areas and access to the beach via a staircase.

The back deck has multiple outdoor seating areas and access to the beach via a staircase. (Marc Angeles / Fox News)

On the rest of the patio, guests will find multiple areas for lounging, as well as a barbecue. A staircase leading down from the patio descends to 60 feet of shoreline on the beach.

