'Dallas' actor Patrick Duffy's 300-acre Oregon ranch hits auction block

"Dallas" star Patrick Duffy's longtime Oregon ranch has hit the auction block.

The 300-plus-acre property is listed for $10.995 million with no minimum reserve price. The auction opened on Thursday and will stop taking offers on Dec. 14.

According to the Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' website, the ranch is just outside of Medford, Oregon, and has a four-bedroom, four-bathroom primary residence on the grounds.

"This property combines privacy, security, and luxury with nine parcels, two homes, and two guest cabins all set on two beautiful miles of Rogue River frontage," the website states.

The primary residence has an art gallery, a wine cave and a spa cabin. On the ranch, there is a pool house for an indoor swim during the colder months and a large garden.

Duffy – who is known for his role as Bobby Ewing on "Dallas" – has owned the property for the last 30 years.

"In 1990, my wife and I took a walk around a parcel of land that was for sale in South Oregon — 130 acres on the Rogue River," Duffy said in a statement, per Mansion Global. "Strolling through the forest, sitting on a log by the river, finding arrowheads in an old orchard, or scaring elk, deer quail or wild turkeys we felt the land itself talking to us … It felt immediately like home."

In 2022, the Wall Street Journal reported that Duffy tried to sell his home for $14 million.

"Whether your dream is to have the ultimate retreat or subdivide parcels, this property has multiple visions and is the perfect sanctuary for anyone looking to create a legacy for years to come," the listing website states.