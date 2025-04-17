Courtney Love's former New York home on the market for $9.45 million

Courtney Love's former home in New York is looking for its new owner.

The Manhattan loft has been placed on the market for $9.45 million by its current owners Stefan Sonnenfeld and Missy Papageorge, both of whom are co-founders of Company 3.

Love reportedly purchased the apartment in 2001 for $2.6 million, and lived there for five years before selling it for $5 million in 2006. The current owners then purchased the home in 2012 for $7 million.

After living in the home for 13 years, the couple decided to sell it, placing it on the market in partnership with listing agents Holly Sose, Tim Cass, Katie Johnson, and Sabine Modeste of The Corcoran Group.

The approximately 4,123-square-foot three-bedroom and three-bathroom home was originally built in 1890, and while it has been updated with modern amenities, the building maintains much of its historic charm.

A private elevator leads up to the fourth floor apartment, opening up onto a small foyer.

Once inside the loft, guests will be greeted with a large open floorplan, blending all the communal living spaces into one. The large main room features exposed brick walls, hardwood flooring and many big windows bringing in natural light.

The living area consists of a raised wood-burning fireplace placed on brown wood paneling placed over the brick wall. The room is large enough to include multiple seating areas, and is perfect for hosting numerous guests.

Separating the living room from the kitchen is an exposed wooden beam with wooden pillars extending down from it. The beams can be used as a room divider or creatively, as they are currently being used to hang a disco ball and a small swing.

One of the main highlights of the home is the sleek kitchen, which boasts a silver metallic wall with a Sub-Zero camouflage refrigerator. It also features a double oven, black cabinets with gold countertops and an eat-in counter with three drop-down light fixtures hanging above it.

Connected to the kitchen is a small nook currently being used as a home office. The area includes layers of shelves on the walls, with a black desk perfect for completing homework or getting work done.

On the other side of the living room is the home's library, which features an entire wall made up of built-in shelves to store the maximum number of books.

The current owners of the home have taken advantage of the large amount of empty space throughout the home, using it to display artwork they have accumulated, including a bike, large metallic spheres and movie posters.

One of the home's three bedrooms is currently being used by the owners as a media room, with a TV resting on a large cabinet taking up the length of the wall. The room also features the same wooden beam and pillars as the great room and is currently furnished with two thrones.

A second bedroom is found elsewhere in the home. The bedroom boasts exposed brick walls with large windows to bring in natural light and hardwood flooring.

Elsewhere in the home is the luxurious primary bedroom, which also features large windows with views of the city. One wall features exposed brick while the other features built-in cabinets with a space carved out for a TV and also boasts ample storage space.

While not attached to the main living area, the home also includes a communal formal dining room available for all the residents in the building. In addition to housing a large table big enough for 12 diners, the room also boasts a wood-burning fireplace and a sound system.