Comedy legend Jackie Gleason's spaceship-shaped New York home hits the market for $5.5M

Comedy legend Jackie Gleason's New York home is for sale.

His home in Hudson Valley, known as The Mothership, was placed on the market for $5.5 million, in partnership with listing agent Heidi Henshaw of Corcoran Legends Realty.

"‘The Mothership’ is a piece of American cultural history. Jackie Gleason’s vision, paired with Robert Cika’s architectural ingenuity, created something truly iconic," Henshaw said in a statement.

Captivated by UFOs, Gleason commissioned architect Robert Cika to build the home, which was completed in 1959 after five years of construction. When finished, the home was considered an architectural rarity, as it had no right angles and had a design concept based on a musical note.

The home was prefabricated in an airplane hangar by a Scandinavian shipbuilder, who constructed its unique features such as a ceiling in the shape of boats and fireplaces so large a helicopter was used for delivery. The home also boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, providing 360-degree views of the surrounding environment.

"Westchester continues to be one of the most attractive markets in the region, offering proximity to New York City with the privacy and space that today’s buyers are seeking. Properties like this, steeped in history and surrounded by nature, are increasingly rare," Henshaw said.

In addition to its three bedrooms and two bathrooms, the home also has three bars, a game room and a room with a marble dance floor. Also on the property is a smaller spaceship-shaped structure that was used as an extra bedroom.

Gleason's famous guests are said to have included Frank Sinatra, Marilyn Monroe, Joe DiMaggio and President Richard Nixon.

The comedian rose to prominence in the 1950s on "The Jackie Gleason Show." In one of the variety show's sketches, he played the character of Ralph Kramden, a role he would reprise in "The Honeymooners."

The beloved sitcom aired from 1955 until 1956.

"He signed a contract for two years," Gleason's stepson, Craig Horwich, told Fox News in Janurary 2019. "But Jackie realized that after one year… that if you were to do any more, it would just be a variation of those same storylines. He said, ‘I can’t do this again, the audience will tire of it.’ That was it was just one year and 39 episodes. Those were the ones that were put in syndication from the ‘50s to today."

After "The Honeymooners" came to an end following just one season, Gleason resumed "The Jackie Gleason Show" until it went off the air in 1970.

While the show was canceled after one season, Gleason was forever recognized by the public as Ralph Kramden. According to Horwich, he never grew tired of it, but "embraced it and was very proud of it all."

Gleason died at the age of 71 in June 1987 from cancer. Howich told Fox News Digital that Gleason's motto towards the end of his life was "Just play the melody."

"Be true to yourself and everything will fall into place," explained Horwich. "He had a very impoverished childhood in Brooklyn … He learned as a young adult that there was a lot more out there … He was able to provide through hard work an affluent life that he was very proud of. He was able to enjoy the rewards of his labor."

