Claire Danes' New York home sells for $9.9 million

Claire Danes has officially bid farewell to her home in Manhattan's West Village.

The "Homeland" actress sold her New York City home for $9.9 million, in partnership with listing agent Tamer Howard of the Corcoran Group.

According to Mansion Global, Danes and her husband, Hugh Dancy, purchased the home in 2012 for $6.8 million. The home first arrived on the market in August 2024, with the deal closing in late March 2025.

Originally built in 1910, the home is found at the intersection of West Village, SoHo and Greenwich Village, providing easy access to all the hot spots New York City has to offer.

The 3,890-square-foot townhouse boasts four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, over four levels, with the primary bedroom taking up the entirety of the fourth level.

From the street, onlookers will see a tall brick building with a brown metal exterior surrounding the bright red front door and windows on the first floor. The home is slightly hidden behind tall trees planted on the sidewalk.

Upon entry, guests will find themselves in the foyer, which also acts as the mudroom. The room can be separated from the rest of the house by floor-to-ceiling double doors, and also includes a small closet and a powder room.

In addition to a mudroom, the foyer also features a dedicated home office space, which can be sealed off from the rest of the house for privacy with large sliding doors. The stairs leading to the upper levels are found on the right-hand side after walking in.

The foyer opens up to the main living area, which boasts 11-foot ceilings and a unique wood-burning fireplace. The room is currently furnished with a bright orange couch, a glass coffee table and two white fuzzy armchairs, and is decorated with paintings on the walls and a mirror above the fireplace.

Connected to the living room through the home's open floorplan, is the home's formal dining area. A large bench with cushions and storage cubbies underneath lines one of the walls of the room, and features a large wooden dining room table at the end with enough room for six guests.

Just steps away from the dining room table is the all-white kitchen, which boasts high-quality appliances, including a double oven, a large stovetop and a refrigerator which blends in with the white cabinets. It also features enough space for a small table, perfect for casual dining.

Some of the more unique features of the enviable kitchen are the heated floors, electric blinds and a skylight, which brings in natural light. A small outdoor terrace can be accessed through sliding glass doors in the kitchen.

Once up the stairs to the second level, visitors will find the home's second living space, which features a second wood-burning fireplace and two built-in bookshelves, one of which also features a wet bar, with a mini-fridge and dishwasher.

A set of sliding glass doors leads from the living area to an outdoor lounge space, which features a patio with twinkle lights hanging from it and green vines growing all around.

In addition to being used as a lounge space, the area can also be used as an outdoor dining area, as it currently includes a small table.

Elsewhere, on the second level is the first of the home's four bedrooms. The bedroom features a third wood-burning fireplace with a large mirror hanging on the wall above it, as well as artwork on the walls and three windows bringing in natural light.

The room also includes a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom.

Moving up to the third level, visitors will find two more bedrooms, both of which are unique from one another. One of the bedrooms is currently furnished with two twin beds and features built-in bookshelves, artwork on the walls and a small children's activity table.

In the other bedroom, guests will find another wood-burning fireplace and a small area in the corner which is currently being used as a study corner furnished with a small desk.

The entirety of the fourth level is taken up by the primary bedroom, which features windows bringing in natural light, as well as hardwood floors, a large bed with a wooden headboard, and built-in shelves beneath the windows. It also boasts a custom closet.

One of the major highlights of the primary bedroom is the large en suite bathroom, which has a spacious vanity, a large soaking tub, a standing shower and a wood-burning fireplace.

In addition to the features inside the home, the townhouse also boasts a large rooftop terrace. The terrace features a lounge area, as well as an outdoor kitchen and dining area, which includes a fridge, a pizza oven and an ice maker.