Chynna Phillips, Billy Baldwin's Santa Barbara home hits market for nearly $4M

Chynna Phillips and Billy Baldwin are ready to move on from Santa Barbara, California.

The longtime couple listed their Mission Canyon home for $3.8 million, just three years after they first bought the estate in spring 2021 for $2.9 million. After a complete renovation, they have partnered with Sheela Hunt from Village Properties/Forbes Global Properties and have set their sights on Los Angeles.

"Although we are saddened to leave the absolute paradise of Santa Barbara, we are excited to be closer to our children in Los Angeles," Phillips told Fox Business. "We know that whomever ends up purchasing our whimsical home will be blessed beyond measure."

Originally built in 1940, the home perfectly combines modern amenities with old world charm and is settled on just over half an acre of land.

Following a circular driveway, brick stairs and a long pathway surrounded by lush grass and tall oak trees leads to the front door of the main house. The 2,049 square foot home features two bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a third room which can be used as an office or a third bedroom.

In addition to the three-bedroom main house, the property also features a two-bedroom, 1,000 square foot guest house, for a combined total of over 3,000 square feet of living space.

Upon entering, guests will be welcomed into the living room, which includes many unique features also found throughout the rest of the house. Vaulted ceilings, wide plank oak wood floors, skylights and plenty of windows perfect for filling the house with natural light are just some of the home's desirable features.

The living room also boasts a wood-burning fireplace, a mantle with a space carved out in the wall above it for a flat screen TV, as well as French doors, which lead to the grassy backyard. In addition to the lawn, the backyard contains a covered and open patio, a gazebo and a variety of fruit trees.

Connected to the living room is the kitchen, adorned with white cabinets and shelving, which allow for an abundance of storage space, and an island in the middle, which provides added counter space.

In addition to all that, the kitchen includes appliances, including a farmhouse sink, a refrigerator, dishwasher, a double oven and a microwave. It also features a walk-in pantry.

Access to the home's dining room is found through the kitchen. The white walls are lined with built-in shelving and cabinets which are perfect for extra storage, and for displaying any and all home decor. Alongside the shelving, guests will find a floor-to-ceiling wine-storage nook, great for any aspiring wine connoisseur.

Phillips and Baldwin got married in 1995 after they first met during a chance encounter at an airport in 1991. They have three children together; daughters Jameson, 24, and Brooke, 19, and son Vance, 22.