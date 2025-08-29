Christopher Lloyd lists completely remodeled California estate with ocean views for $6.38M

Christopher Lloyd is ready to part ways with his Santa Barbara home.

The 86-year-old actor listed his Montecito estate for $6.38 million, in partnership with listing agents Ron Brand and Arthur Kalayjian of Compass Montecito.

Lloyd and his wife, Lisa, bought the property in 2017, but their ties to the area go back to 1996. The couple previously owned a nearby home that was destroyed in a 2008 fire. While they rebuilt it, they later made the current estate their primary residence.

Since their purchase of the home, it has undergone two major remodels, with much of the design direction completed by Lisa herself.

"When we bought the home, I absolutely intended to change the entire feel of it. We loved the location, but I didn’t love the house—now I do," Lisa explained. "Today it’s beautiful, private, creative, and peaceful. I wanted the landscape and the interiors to flow together, which wasn’t the case when we purchased it. Now the home is filled with calm colors, warm wood floors, and soft, rounded edges. What was once cold and hard contemporary has become soothing, flowing, and serene."

The 2,880-square-foot home boasts two bedrooms and two bathrooms and offers floor-to-ceiling windows which provide seamless indoor/outdoor living and picturesque views of the Pacific Ocean, Channel Islands and the Santa Barbara Harbor.

The property also includes a one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest retreat.

"This home has been a special place for us, our sanctuary," Christopher said. "Lisa and her creative team took great care in every detail, wanting to create a space that feels restorative and peaceful the moment you walk through the door."

Lloyd joins a list of stars with homes in Montecito, including Oprah Winfrey, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"Santa Barbara continues to attract buyers looking for a balance of lifestyle and investment — ocean views, indoor–outdoor living, and proximity to nature remain the top drivers," Kalayjian said. "There is always an active market for quality ocean view homes in Santa Barbara. We’re seeing a consistent flow of buyers in the luxury segment, particularly in the $5M+ range."

He continued: "The draw of Santa Barbara as a safe, timeless market helps insulate it. We continue to see buyers coming from larger metropolitan areas, and they value the tranquility and privacy that Santa Barbara provides while still having world-class dining, culture and nature."

The actor became a household name when he starred as Reverend Jim Ignatowski in the hit sitcom, "Taxi," which earned him two Emmy Awards. He later reached a new generation when he starred as Uncle Fester in "The Addams Family" and as Doc Brown in the "Back to the Future" trilogy.

While "Back to the Future" is the role he is most recognized for, Lloyd admitted in a December 2021 interview with "Today," he initially wasn't interested in taking the role, saying, "I just wasn’t into it," and that he "put it in the wastepaper basket."

"I put it away," he said. "(Then) I pulled it out, I looked at it, I still wasn’t sure of Doc, but went back and met (director) Bob Zemeckis, and that was that," he went on to say.

Most recently, Lloyd has appeared on the HBO Max comedy, "Hacks," and is now starring in the film, "Nobody 2."