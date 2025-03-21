Christina Ricci selling LA home for $4 million

Christina Ricci's Los Angeles home is now up for grabs.

The "Yellowjackets" star placed her home in Silver Lake on the market for just over $4 million in partnership with listing agent Lorraine Getz, from Compass.

Her decision to sell the home comes just eight months after she first purchased it in July 2024, as she is now looking for a bigger property that would allow her family members, who lost their homes in the Palisades Fire earlier this year, to move in with her.

The Silver Lake home encompasses 3,396 square feet of living space, including three bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as many outdoor and indoor seating areas.

A cement walkway, lined with small plants and trees, leads to a gated entry and stairs leading up to the all-glass French doors opening up into the home. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass walls are found throughout the home, providing seamless indoor outdoor living.

"This property is truly one of a kind and homes like this don’t come along often, especially in Silverlake," Getz told Fox News Digital. "What makes this home so special is the attention to detail—from the thoughtful layout that maximizes light and space to the well-crafted floor plan."

Guests enter the home on the upper level, immediately finding themselves in the formal dining area. The dining area features white tile floors with a large brown rug, a gray stone wall on one side with artwork hanging on it, and a table large enough for 10 guests.

From the dining room, guests can look down to the lower level of the home over a metal railing.

The home's open floor plan allows for easy access to all the common areas, and just steps away from the dining area is the fully modern kitchen, which boasts many unique features.

Some of the kitchen's special features include a built-in coffee station, a sub-zero refrigerator, as well as a wine fridge, a microwave, custom white cabinets with a gray backsplash and a large brown bookshelf with extra storage space.

One highlight of the kitchen is the large center island, which, along with containing a second sink and acts as extra counter space, seamlessly transitions into a breakfast nook.

Connected to the kitchen is the living room, which features a gray stone fireplace with a flat-screen TV hanging above it and a sectional sofa across from it. A floor-to-ceiling sliding glass wall takes up the far wall, providing easy access to an outdoor seating area with scenic views of Los Angeles in the background.

"This home is all about the views—some of the best in Silverlake! Floor-to-ceiling glass walls frame sweeping panoramas, and the rooftop deck takes it to another level," Getz explained. "It’s perched high on a cul-de-sac for ultimate privacy, yet just at the end of the street, a hidden staircase connects you to Silverlake’s best spots—amazing dining, coffee, and boutiques, all just moments away."

At the other end of the sliding glass wall is the outdoor seating area on the main level of the home. This area boasts tiled flooring, an outdoor dining area and an outdoor lounge area, perfect for entertaining.

This patio features a staircase that leads up to a rooftop terrace with a second outdoor dining area as well as a barbecue and a covered lounge area.

Once on the lower level, visitors will find the home's four bedrooms. The guest bedrooms are pretty similar to each other for the most part, the only difference really being the color of the walls. One of the rooms boasts green walls, while the other has blue walls, and each has their own bathrooms.

Elsewhere on the lower level is the spacious primary bedroom. The spacious room features another floor-to-ceiling glass wall which provides picturesque views of the city and brings in plenty of natural light.

In addition, the room boasts light hardwood floors, currently covered with a large green rug, a fireplace with a sleek design and artwork hanging on the walls. Key elements of the primary bedroom include the walk-in closet and the luxurious ensuite bathroom.

The ensuite bathroom features both a soaking tub and a standing shower as well as a large vanity with two faucets.

In the backyard, guests will find an additional seating area as well as a pool and hot tub.