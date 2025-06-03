Chris Evans puts Hollywood Hills home on market for $6.9M

Chris Evans' Los Angeles home is officially on the market.

The "Captain America" star's home in the Hollywood Hills is on sale for $6.9 million in an off-the-market listing held by agent Scott Moore of Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California.

Found behind a wall of tall hedges and a wooden gate with stone pillars is the expansive 4,599-square-foot home that boasts stunning views of the surrounding landscape.

The four-bedroom and five-and-a-half-bathroom home is situated on a 33,155-square-foot lot on one of the most private dead-end streets in the Hollywood Hills.

Originally built in the 1940s, the home was redesigned to look more modern by Stewart-Gulrajani Designs, who added large windows and vaulted beamed ceilings and gave the home a true indoor/outdoor feel.

The "Avengers: Endgame" star reportedly purchased the home in 2013 for $3.5 million and is now ready to let it go.

Upon entry, guests are greeted with the spacious living room, which boasts floor-to-ceiling windows with views of Laurel Canyon and the Santa Monica Mountains, as well as dark hardwood floors and a wood-burning fireplace.

Tucked underneath a gallery wall in the living room is a black piano, making the room a nice space for entertaining.

Just steps away from the living room is the home's formal dining room, which features enough space for eight diners. The room is enclosed by three walls, one of which boasts a window looking out onto the yard.

A wooden beam runs across the ceiling above the table, holding a unique lighting fixture. A large painting hangs on one wall and a mirror on the other, and the room is decorated with plants throughout.

The room also includes a wet bar near the window, which boasts small built-in shelves, a mini-fridge and a small sink.

Connected to the dining room is the gourmet kitchen. The kitchen features a large, center eat-in island, which not only boasts extra counterspace but also includes a double oven with a large stovetop, as well as a toaster oven.

In addition, the kitchen features a sizable refrigerator, brown cabinets with white marble countertops, two skylights and a wine fridge.

Attached to the kitchen is a seating area featuring matching pink couches. Across from the sofas are floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors, which lead to an outdoor dining area.

Also found near the kitchen is a breakfast nook that acts as a less-formal dining area. A large flat-screen TV hangs above the wooden table and angular bench.

The home's primary bedroom is found in its own private wing. The room features dark hardwood floors and gray walls with floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors that lead to a private outdoor terrace overlooking the surrounding landscape.

A flat-screen TV hangs from the ceiling in front of the large bed with a wooden desk placed in the corner. Multiple plants have been placed throughout the room, which is also currently decorated with artwork hanging on the walls.

Connected to the primary bedroom is the luxurious ensuite bathroom, which boasts a sizable vanity as well as a soaking tub and a standing steam shower.

In addition to the main house, the property features an additional dwelling unit with its own guest suite, kitchen, office and fully equipped gym.

The outside of the home is just as beautiful as the inside of the home, with lush gardens, large grass fields and multiple seating areas to take in the surrounding beauty.

Among the many enviable features outdoors is the sizable swimming pool, which is surrounded by lounge chairs, making it the ultimate place to relax.

Also found in the backyard are multiple fire pits as well as a hillside viewing perch with seating right at the edge of the property, providing endless views of the mountains in the distance.