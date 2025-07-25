Cary Grant's widow selling Los Angeles mansion for whopping $77.5M

Cary Grant's Los Angeles home is looking for a new owner.

The Hollywood legend purchased the Beverly Hills home prior to meeting his wife, Barbara Harris, in the 1970s. As she told the Wall Street Journal, "the design was already in process" when they met.

Harris and Grant went on to tie the knot in 1981 and lived in the home together until his death in 1986. Years after his death, Harris married David Jaynes, and together they tore down the home, and built the now 15,700-square-foot house, which is currently on the market for $77.5 million.

"The property was so outdated," Harris told the outlet. "Cary, even when he finished, he said, ‘I should have knocked the whole thing down.’"

According to the Wall Street Journal, Grant purchased the home in 1946 for $46,000, and during his tenure there the home was visited by many famous faces, including Frank Sinatra and Gregory Peck.

Following the remodel, which was completed in 2022, the home includes six bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, and was built with the intention of selling.

"It doesn’t mean I won’t miss the house, but I’m happy to move to a smaller place," she explained.

Some of the home's key features include a wine room which fits 640 wine bottles, multiple guest suites, a glam room, art studio, massage room, a full gym and a home theater. In addition, the home features multiple outdoor terraces as well as a tennis court and swimming pool.

Grant shot to stardom after starring in a number of films with Mae West, including "She Done Him Wrong" and "I'm No Angel." He then went on to have a career as one of Hollywood's most sought-after leading men for three decades.

Despite his success in the film industry, biographer Scott Eyman told Fox News in November 2020 that behind the scenes, the actor was struggling with his identity after enduring an impoverished childhood in England with a hard-drinking father who often neglected him.

The "Charade" star had many affairs throughout his life and was married five times. Eyman wrote in his biography on Grant, titled "Cary Grant: A Brilliant Disguise," that he believed the actor's relationship with his mother "haunted all of his relationships with women" as "he was afraid of being abandoned again."

Up until 1935, Grant believed his mother died when he was 11 years old, when in reality his father had placed her in an asylum. By the time he got her out of the institution, "she was compromised emotionally," with a friend telling Eyman, "It was impossible for him to engage with her."

Although he was married many times, he only had one child, a daughter named Jennifer Grant, who was born in 1966, the same year he made his last film, "Walk Don't Run."

According to Eyman, the years following his retirement from Hollywood were some of Grant's happiest times.

"He could simply be who he was," Eyman said. "It was a beautiful metamorphosis. He took time with people in a way that he never did before at the height of his career. He took time with people. He lingered with people. He tried to help people as much as possible. He was more like himself after he quit being an actor. Those years were really blissful."