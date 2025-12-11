Cara Delevingne slashes NYC home price to $9.9M from the original $11M

Cara Delevingne is ready to part ways with her New York City home.

The 33-year-old model has placed her historic home in Gramercy Park on the market for $9.9 million with listing broker Stefani Berkin of R New York.

She originally listed the home for $11 million in October but later chose to drop the price, and, according to The New York Post, is now projected to sell the home at a loss.

"We made a proactive, strategic adjustment to align the property with where the market currently is," Berkin told The Post. "We’re already seeing renewed interest and expect increased activity moving forward... This is a trophy property — one that a lucky buyer will have the privilege to call home."

According to the outlet, Delevingne purchased the home from comedian and late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon in 2022 for $10.8 million.

The 5,000-square-foot Gramercy Park triplex includes six bedrooms and five bathrooms, with the top floor devoted entirely to the primary bedroom.

Originally built in 1883, the building is New York's very first co-op, and while parts of the home have been modernized, elements of the past still remain, including the 1940s wallpaper, antique tiles around the fireplace, a vintage black bar in the great room and many others.

Additional unique features include a stone-framed fireplace, a cozy alcove turned into a fairy daybed, '70s-themed decor throughout the home and others.

In a conversation with Nikki Glaser for Interview Magazine in November 2024, Delevingne shared that she briefly lived with Taylor Swift when she was going through a hard time in her life.

"I was going through a really horrible breakup, and she let me live with her," she shared. "We’re very different people. She’s very homely, because she looked after me so well, but we got into some—not trouble, but I definitely took her for a bit of a wild ride."

According to Vocabulary.com , "homely" is used to mean "cozy and homelike," in the U.K.

Delevingne and Swift met and became fast friends in 2013. It wasn't long before Delevingne became a member of Swift's "Girl Squad," even appearing in her music video for "Bad Blood" in 2015, alongside other squad members, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Hayley Williams and others.

"She’s one of the funniest, most clever people. Anyone could roast her easily, but at the same time, she could f--- everyone up so hard," she told Glaser.