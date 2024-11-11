Brooke Shields' former California country farmhouse hits the market for $8.6 million

Brooke Shields' former home is now on the market.

The country farmhouse-style home in the Pacific Palisades is on sale for just over $8.6 million, in partnership with listing agents Andrew Buss, David Kramer and Alla Furman, who work with the agency Hilton & Hyland.

The actress first purchased the spacious home in 1997 for $3.24 million, ultimately selling the home in 2022 when she decided to make her townhouse in New York's West Village her primary residence.

Although the actress moved out, the home maintained its celebrity status, as Shields sold it to actor Sam Page, who is best known for his roles on "All My Children" and "Mad Men."

Originally built in 1982, the home rests high on the hills of the Santa Monica Mountains, providing panoramic views of the surrounding canyons. The multi-level home encompasses 5,345 square feet and consists of five bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as many common areas where the whole family can get together.

Views of the surrounding countryside are visible from nearly every room in the house, with multiple French doors leading outside to the wrap-around porch, which Buss explains truly allows the homeowner to feel "totally tucked away in nature."

Once through the front doors, guests will find a main level with an open floor plan, featuring a large living area, which features multiple seating areas and many windows with views of the greenery outside, and a staircase leading to the second level in the center of the room.

Some of the many enviable features of the living room include a stone wood-burning fireplace, dark hardwood floors, beamed ceilings, a bay window with cozy seating and a sitting area with access to the balcony outside.

Outside, the covered patio boasts a brick floor with a dark and light wooden fence throughout the entire exterior. It also features a seating area and a coffee table.

Connected to the living room is the formal dining room, which boasts a table big enough for eight people and a unique light fixture with two shaded bulbs. Behind the dining room table is an accent wall painted green, with built-in cabinets and shelving for added storage.

Just a few steps away from the dining room is the spacious all-white kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space. The room features white wood-paneled walls and a large center island with white marble counters.

Additionally, the room boasts a second wood-burning fireplace and a cozy breakfast nook and a desk area in the corner, surrounded by windows on either side.

An entire floor of the home is dedicated to the luxurious primary suite, which boasts a third wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings and French doors which lead to the wrap-around patio outside, with stunning views of the mountains outside.

Connected to the primary bedroom is the ensuite bathroom, which features a fourth wood-burning fireplace and both a soaking tub and standing shower, in addition to a large walk-in closet.

The floor housing the primary bedroom also boasts a large office space, which features a vaulted ceiling and enough space for multiple desks. The room also features built-in bookshelves, a unique light fixture hanging above the stairs and wood paneling on the walls and ceiling.

The remaining four bedrooms are found throughout the other two levels of the home. One of the bedrooms features one full bed, a ceiling fan and light-colored hardwood floors, while another features two twin beds, as well as a bay window with cozy seating.

Elsewhere in the home is a second family room featuring a kitchenette, as well as a seating area and an area in the corner which is currently being utilized as a play area for young children. The room also features French doors which lead to the outdoor patio.

Once outside, visitors can access the home's backyard via a few flights of stairs and a brick walkway, lined with stones and also featuring green hedges and other plants. At the bottom of the stairs, guests will find an in-ground swimming pool surrounded by a wooden deck and wicker patio furniture.

It also includes an outdoor shower and a hot tub.

Also for sale is a neighboring lot which boasts a large grass area encompassing 1.72 acres of land. If purchased together, the combined lot size would be 2.1 acres and would include what is essentially a private park.

Shields never owned the second lot, and it is unclear when Page and his family purchased it. The lot currently houses a playground for kids and has an outdoor firepit area and is on sale separately for just over $6.3 million.