'Breaking Bad' star Aaron Paul lists his historic LA home for $9.9 million

Aaron Paul is ready to part ways with his historic Los Angeles home.

The actor has placed his home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles on the market for $9.9 million, in partnership with listing agent Jenna Copper of Compass.

Originally built in 1922, the historic home was the first built on the Los Feliz hillside, and some of its original features, including the wooden beams and hand-painted ceilings, still remain.

Found on a 1.5-acre property, the home features 4,026-square-feet of living space, which includes three bedrooms, with views of the landscaped gardens in the backyard, and three-and-a-half bathrooms, in addition to a media room, card room and eat-in kitchen.

"Aberdeen is a home with a deep soul. It was the first home built on the hillside of Los Feliz with a garden that has been maturing for over 100 years," Paul said in a statement. The original finishes that make this home magic are still intact, which is a testament to how much respect all of its owners have had for this space over the years."

He continued: "To be walking distance to the Greek, Griffith Park and the best restaurants is a perk that is often impossible to find in this city. Aberdeen has been a safe haven for my family, and we feel so lucky to have experienced so much life here over the years. We will forever hold this home and its history close to our hearts."

Outside, the home features gardens, a swimming pool, a koi pond, a fire pit, a water feature, an outdoor fireplace and multiple patios.

In addition to Paul, many other major Hollywood stars have called the house their home, including Robert Pattinson, Tim Curry, Noah Wyle, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Robert Richardson, and Jim Parsons.

"Rich in character, history, and magic, 2666 Aberdeen Avenue is a truly exceptional Los Feliz estate — timeless, transportive, and unforgettable," Cooper said in a statement. "Perched above the treetops on one of Los Feliz’s most storied streets, is a rare architectural gem — a 1922 Spanish estate with major celebrity provenance, set behind gates on nearly 1.5 acres of exquisitely landscaped grounds."

While Paul appeared in small roles in TV and movies starting as early as 1998, his big breakthrough came when he began starring as Jesse Pinkman in "Breaking Bad."

He starred on the show for five seasons from 2008 to 2013, later returning to the character in the 2019 film, "El Camino." His portrayal of the character in both the show and the movie, earned him six Emmy Award nominations and three wins in the best supporting actor category.

"I thought we finished that story six years ago, and now I zipped on the skin again," he told The Guardian in October 2019. "People were just so passionate, and wanted answers. Asking when the next series of ‘Breaking Bad’ was gonna be – you can put that dream away – wanting to know what happens to Jesse. And what happened to Jesse."

He added, "A lot of people will always see me as Jesse, and I take that as a compliment. The show was a game changer."