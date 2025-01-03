'Breaking Bad' home in New Mexico on the market for $3.9 million

A lucky buyer will have the opportunity to step inside the world of Walter White. The fictional character's real-life home is now on the market.

Featured on the popular hit AMC show, "Breaking Bad," starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, the New Mexico home is for sale for $3.9 million in partnership with listing agents David Christensen and Sonya Avila of Christensen Group | eXp Realty Luxury and Ryan Johnston of InterPhase Entertainment.

The show centered on a high school chemistry teacher who partners with a drug dealer in his neighborhood to cook and distribute crystal meth to raise money to support himself and his family after he was diagnosed with Stage 3 lung cancer.

Cranston and Paul won multiple Emmy Awards for their work on the show, and the series picked up multiple wins for outstanding drama series.

Tucked behind a metal gate, the home's front yard features a small grass area with a large tree, which provides shade in the hot summer months. A gated entrance guards the front door of the home, which is lined with green hedges and decorative rocks.

The 1,910 square-foot home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, a dining room, living room and kitchen.

The home also has an attached two-car garage.

One of the highlights of the home, aside from its place in Hollywood history, is the backyard. The yard boasts a shaded sitting area with a barbecue and a large swimming pool with a diving board.

"Breaking Bad" aired on AMC for five seasons, from 2008 to 2013, and despite the show ending over a decade ago, fans continue to visit the famous home, much to the dismay of its current owner, Joanne Quintana.

In a recent interview with Albuquerque television station KOB-TV, Quintana admitted they didn't mind the fan visits at first, but the encounters soon became too much. After the death of her parents, she and her siblings decided to sell the home.

"This was our family home from 1973, almost 52 years. So, we’re going to walk away with just our memories. It’s time to move on. We’re done. There’s no reason to fight anymore," Quintana explained.

While the popular show was filming, the Quintana family grew close with the cast and crew. When speaking with the television station, Quintana shared some behind-the-scenes secrets from the set, including that her mother Fran always baked cookies for everyone during filming.

"What was funny was Bryan Cranston could not eat not one cookie. Because he had cancer in the show, so he was losing weight. So, he would pass, but everybody — all the directors, all the writers — would eat the cookies. The last day of shooting, he takes a picture holding my mom’s biscotti because he finally got to eat her cookies," she shared.

"Aaron Paul had to grunt and get angry to get into his character of Jesse. That was awesome. And the magic of Hollywood, nobody will ever get to experience what we did."