Brad Pitt purchases $12M LA mansion from The Killers guitarist Dave Keuning

Brad Pitt is putting down roots in the Hollywood Hills.

The 61-year-old recently purchased a mansion in Los Angeles from the lead guitarist of The Killers, Dave Keuning, and his wife Emilie Keuning, for $12 million.

Dave and Emilie originally listed the Spanish-style house for $13.9 million in June, after initially paying $9.6 million for the home in 2021, per Mansion Global.

Originally built around 1989, the 8,385-square-foot home is located in the esteemed Outpost Estates neighborhood, which has also been home to other celebrities, including Ben Affleck and Orlando Bloom.

The six-bedroom home has an office, theater room and floor-to-ceiling windows which provide sweeping views of downtown Los Angeles, as well as the Pacific Ocean. Outside, there is a swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen and a vegetable garden.

David Parnes, Sam Collins and James Harris of Carolwood Estates represented Dave and Emilie, while Carolwood’s Marci Kays and Jonathan Mogharrabi represented Pitt in the sale.

In addition to the Hollywood Hills property, the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star also purchased a home in Los Feliz. Pitt paid $5.5 million for the home in 2023, per Mansion Global. He also owns Château Miraval, a winery in France, which has been a point of contention with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

The two have been entangled in a legal battle regarding the property since Jolie sold her share of the estate in 2022 to a subsidiary of the Stoli Group, with Pitt arguing the sale breached a contract between the two.

Pitt and Jolie began dating in 2005, after they met in 2003 while filming "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." The two officially tied the knot in August 2014. The former couple share six children: Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, along with Maddox, Pax and Zahara, who were adopted.

After just two years of marriage, Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016. Their divorce was finalized in December 2024.

"I'm not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children," Jolie told The Guardian in September 2021 about her decision to file for divorce.

Since splitting from Jolie, Pitt started a relationship with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon. The couple were first spotted together publicly in November 2022, and made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival in September 2024 at the premiere of Pitt's film, "Wolfs."

The two recently walked the red carpet together at the premiere of Pitt's latest movie, "F1," with the actor telling Access Hollywood it felt good to have her support, noting "you know, it takes two."