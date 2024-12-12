Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment
Bob Dylan's former New York home on market for $7.25 million

Dylan purchased the home in 1990, before selling in 2005

Bob Dylan's former townhouse is ready to welcome its new owner.

The famous musician's former New York City home, located in the iconic Turtle Bay Gardens enclave in Manhattan, is now on the market for $7.25 million and is listed by Lisa Larson and Angela Wu from Sotheby's International Realty.

Originally built in 1899, the 5,395 square-foot home was first owned by Ruth Gordon and her husband Garson Kanin, who would go on to rent it out to many famous faces. Dylan became their longest tenant, eventually purchasing the home from the couple in 1990, according to Curbed.

He later sold the five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom residence in 2005.

A split of the interior of Bob Dylan's home with an inset of him.

Bob Dylan's former home is on the market for $7.25 million.

The five-story townhouse boasts two points of entry, both on the garden level and the parlor level. A gated forecourt, lined with mature trees and other plants, leads to the stone-tiled entryway into the home's eat-in kitchen. 

One of the many sought-after features of the kitchen includes its high-quality appliances, such as a six-burner Wolf range stove and a Sub-Zero refrigerator. In addition, the room also boasts custom cabinets, mosaic-tiled backsplash, black stone countertops and a built-in breakfast bar for casual dining.

The eat-in kitchen features high-quality appliances and a breakfast bar.

The home also boasts a media room, which features a wood-burning fireplace and arched windows.

Across from the kitchen is the home's media room, which features arched windows and another door leading to the gardens outside, both of which bring plenty of natural light into the room. In addition, the room boasts a wood-burning fireplace and a designated area for casual dining.

A brick staircase outside not only leads to the parlor level of the home, but also to a brick terrace, which runs the entire width of the home. The terrace features an outdoor living area and an outdoor dining area, as well as a grill.

The outside of the home features an outdoor dining and living area.

The parlor level features a formal living room with wood floors, dark brown crown molding running across the entire ceiling, a second wood-burning fireplace and three arched windows, which bring in natural light.

Just a few steps away from the formal living area is the official dining room, boasting a table large enough for eight guests. The table sits underneath a unique gold light fixture and next to a large mirror on the far wall.

The parlor level of the home features a formal living area with arched windows and a fireplace.

Just steps from the living area is the formal dining room, which has a table big enough for eight.

Connected to the second living space is the cozy library, which features a third wood-burning fireplace and floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and a library ladder, sure to make any book lover happy.  

Elsewhere in the home, four of the house's five bedrooms are found on the third and fourth levels, with each floor having two bedrooms. Each of the bedrooms features hardwood floors and big windows to bring in natural light, one of which opens up to a Juliet balcony.

All of the bedrooms feature large windows, with one of them opening up to a Juliet balcony.

Three of the four bedrooms boast wood-burning fireplaces, and all four include their own bathrooms.

The home's primary bedroom takes up the entirety of the fifth level. The luxurious bedroom features dark hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, large windows and arched French doors, which lead to a private outdoor terrace. 

Attached to the spacious primary bedroom is the luxurious en-suite bathroom, which boasts a large shower and steam sauna, a large countertop featuring dual sinks and a window with a Juliet balcony. The en-suite leads to a large walk-in closet.

The primary bedroom takes up the entirety of the home's fifth level.

The en-suite bathroom boasts a Juliet balcony, a double vanity and a shower.

In addition to the many highlights inside the home, residents also have access to a private park, accessible only to those living in the 20 homes in the famous Turtle Bay Gardens enclave. 

