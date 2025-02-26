Bing Crosby's California home for sale for $40 million

Bing Crosby's former home has officially hit the market after nearly six decades.

The singer's former 1920s French Chateau-style home, which sits on five acres of land, roughly 18 miles from San Francisco, in San Mateo County, is currently on the market for $40 million, in partnership with listing agent Jennifer Gilson from Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty.

Bing and his wife, actress Kathryn Grant, bought the home in the 1950s, in an effort to raise their children outside the Hollywood spotlight, and it continues to be the family home. The couple's son, Harry Crosby, says Grant continued to live in the home following Bing's death in 1977, and many of Crosby's trophies, including his Academy Award for the 1944 film, "Going My Way," are still on display.

"This isn’t just a luxury home—it’s a piece of American history. From its French chateau elegance to its storied past with icons like Bing Crosby and the legendary Seabiscuit, this estate represents an era of grandeur that is nearly impossible to replicate today," Gilson told FOX Business. "Nestled on over five acres in Hillsborough’s most prestigious enclave, it offers the ultimate combination of privacy, legacy, and timeless sophistication. This is more than a residence—it’s a landmark of California’s golden age."

Following Grant's death in September 2024, their children decided it was time to let go of the 11-bedroom, 10-bathroom, almost 14,000-square-foot home. According to Gilson, the $40 million price tag could set a record in Hillsborough.

"It’s difficult to turn the page emotionally, but all good things come to an end," Harry told Mansion Global, adding that it was an "inevitable decision," as he and his siblings all live in different areas throughout the country.

Leading up to the red front door is a brick courtyard, lined with green hedges and stone pillars, looking up at the faded red and white brick facade of the home.

Once through the front doors, guests will find themselves in the stunning foyer, with light hardwood floors, decorated with a blue rug, gray walls with square moldings, decorated with ornate gold art, and a chandelier hanging from the ceiling.

A grand staircase with an intricate wooden railing leading to the upper level can be found on the right side of the foyer.

The spacious living room, which Harry told Mansion Global is his favorite room in the house, features a grand piano, floor-to-ceiling windows, bringing in plenty of natural light, as well as a door leading to the grassy fields outside.

Harry remembers his family gathering around the grand piano during the holiday season to sing Christmas carols, including his dad's hit song, "White Christmas." The room features a wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors, multiple chandeliers and ornate carvings on the walls.

Bing's office has mostly been kept how he left it prior to his death, with many of the awards he collected over the course of his career on display. The room boasts many floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as wood paneling with hand-carved designs on the far wall.

Found within the wood paneling are a wood-burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves, which sit atop hardwood floors completely covered by a sizable red rug. A wooden desk sits opposite a large window, with white armchairs placed in front of it.

Harry told Mansion Global that much of the wood used for the paneling found in the home, as well as the wooden railing for the staircase, came from the collection of William Randolph Hearst, a close friend of Bing's and a famous newspaper publisher. The wood used in the home, which Hearst sourced from Europe, was leftover from the construction of Hearst Castle in San Simeon.

Elsewhere in the home is the unique dining room, which is found in a circular space surrounded by French glass doors leading out into the backyard. The room is big enough to house a dining table large enough for 12 guests and features a large Venetian glass chandelier hanging in the center of the room.

The walls of the dining room are decorated with hand-painted roses.

One of the 11 bedrooms found in the home is the spacious primary suite, which boasts white walls, except for an accent wall above the bed, white carpet floors and a wood-burning fireplace. One key highlight of the primary bedroom is the luxurious ensuite bathroom.

Just as nice as the primary bedroom, the remaining bedrooms are found throughout the home. One of them features multiple floor-to-ceiling windows with beige walls, a chandelier in the center of the room, two large mirrors on either side of the blue bed and a painting of Audrey Hepburn in "My Fair Lady" hanging on the wall.

The windows open out onto Juliet balconies, which look out onto the backyard.

The home's massive backyard once had a pool, but it was filled in, to keep the kids safe. The backyard now boasts a large grass field, which provides plenty of space for family gatherings.