Billy Joel’s former Florida property now site of $84.8M mansion on the market

Custom-built oceanfront estate features an underground beach tunnel, bowling alleys and a massive wine cellar

A home built on the Florida coast on land once owned by Billy Joel is now up for sale.

The newly built three-story home is on the market for $84.8 million, in partnership with listing agents Carla Ferreira-Smith and Philip Lyle Smith of Luxury Resort Portfolio.

Retired automotive executive Frank A. Mennella and his wife, Dolores, purchased the land from Joel in 2018 for $7.5 million, according to Mansion Global, and the two of them built the 16,582-square-foot, six-bedroom and 13-bathroom home.

"Every inch of the property has been custom-commissioned and/or crafted from the finest and most luxurious resources," Ferreira-Smith said in a statement. "The seamless integration of indoor and outdoor living spaces ensures that you can make the most of Florida’s beautiful weather, while the high-end amenities and thoughtful design elements create a living experience that is second to none."

Billy Joel on stage split with the exterior of a home.

A three-story home was built on the oceanfront parcel of land once owned by Billy Joel. (Getty Images; Legendary Productions / Luxury Resort Portfolio)

When building the home, the sellers also included a five-car garage, a glass waterfront elevator, multiple indoor and outdoor bars and huge balconies with ocean views.

In addition to the bedrooms and the common areas of the home, the estate also includes a wine cellar, two bowling alleys, a movie theater, a game room, a billiard room, a craft and hobby room, as well as a gym.

A living room with white furniture and unique light fixtures.

The home has six bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.  (Legendary Productions / Luxury Resort Portfolio)

A kitchen with white cabinets and an eat-in center island.

The kitchen features a center island and white cabinets. (Legendary Productions / Luxury Resort Portfolio)

A spa and wellness center can also be found on the property with a massage room and a large steam room, as well as a large infinity pool.

One unique feature of the home is a secret tunnel that leads from the house to the 1,200-square-foot beachside cabana. The home also features a 150-foot oceanfront balcony.

A black dining table with a staircase behind it and light fixtures.

The dining table is placed in front of a staircase leading upstairs. (Legendary Productions / Luxury Resort Portfolio)

A seating area with floor-to-ceiling windows and a wooden ceiling.

The home also features a multi-car garage and a gym. (Legendary Productions / Luxury Resort Portfolio)

Joel is opening up about the early days of his career in the new documentary "Billy Joel: And So It Goes…" In the film, the "Piano Man" singer goes into detail about falling in love and having an affair with the wife of his best friend at the time, Jon Small, whom he was also in the band Atilla with.

According to People, Joel moved in with Small, his wife Elizabeth Weber and their son, when he was in his early 20s. In the documentary, Weber called their friendship a "slow build," which ended with Joel telling Small, "I'm in love with your wife."

The primary bedroom features views of the ocean and a fireplace.

The primary bedroom features a wood-burning fireplace and views of the ocean. (Legendary Productions / Luxury Resort Portfolio)

The billiards room is attached to another sitting room with large windows.

The billiards room is attached to another sitting room with large windows. (Legendary Productions / Luxury Resort Portfolio)

"I felt very, very guilty about it. They had a child. I felt like a homewrecker," Joel admitted in the documentary, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. "I was just in love with a woman, and I got punched in the nose, which I deserved. Jon was very upset. I was very upset."

The fallout from the affair led to two suicide attempts by Joel, who said he later realized he should "utilize all those emotions" he was feeling and "channel that stuff into music."

The game room features arcade games and another seating area.

The game room features arcade games and another seating area. (Legendary Productions / Luxury Resort Portfolio)

The home also boasts a two-lane bowling alley.

The home also boasts a two-lane bowling alley. (Legendary Productions / Luxury Resort Portfolio)

He was recently in the news after announcing the cancellation of all his concerts following a diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), which affects his vision, hearing and balance.

"This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance," the statement read. "Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health."

The home also features a home theater.

The home also features a home theater. (Legendary Productions / Luxury Resort Portfolio)

The backyard features an infinity pool.

The backyard features an infinity pool. (Legendary Productions / Luxury Resort Portfolio)

Following concern from his fans, Joel told People magazine he is doing fine, letting his fans know not to "worry about me being deathly ill or anything."

The home features an underground tunnel which leads to an oceanfront cabana.

The home features an underground tunnel that leads to an oceanfront cabana. (Legendary Productions / Luxury Resort Portfolio)

