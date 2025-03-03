Beverly Hills home Al Pacino once rented from Jackie Collins on the market for $15.9M

Al Pacino's former home is up for grabs.

The Beverly Hills, California, home, formerly owned by Jackie Collins, is on the market for $15.95 million, in partnership with Bobby Syed from Coldwell Banker Realty. According to Syed, Collins bought the home in 1988, later renting it out to Pacino.

Syed also explained to Mansion Global that Pacino continued to rent the home even after ownership changed in 2016 following Collins' death in 2015 and only moved out a few months ago.

The Wall Street Journal reports the current owners are real estate investor Ben Nehmadi and his wife, Bita Nehmadi.

"Once the cherished residence of literary legend Jackie Collins' family, and later for nearly two decades, home to an iconic figure known as ‘The Godfather,’ this property exudes a legacy of sophistication and star power that few can rival," Syed said in a statement.

"Its prime location in the ‘Flats of Beverly Hills’ places one moments from world-class dining, shopping and the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel, all within the highly sought-after 90210 zip code," he added. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of Hollywood's golden era."

Originally built in 1922, the six-bedroom, six-bathroom home has been remodeled many times over the years, but much of its old-world charm remains.

A gated circular driveway lies the tree-lined entrance to the 5,200-square-foot two-story home. Once inside, guests will have access to the home's wood-paneled great room, which still holds many of the original features from before the remodels.

Completely covered in wood, the room features gray carpeted floors, with coffered ceilings, built-in bookshelves and a wood-burning fireplace. Large windows cover multiple walls, bringing in natural light and providing views of the outside.

One half of the room has a pool table and seating area, with the other side of the room featuring a sizable, fully stocked bar with enough space for a table.

Also found on the main level is a more formal living room, which features all-white walls, dark hardwood floors partially covered with a large rug, a wood-burning fireplace and grayish white furniture.

A key highlight of the home is the sizable all-white kitchen, which boasts tiled flooring and a white-tiled backdrop with lemons painted on throughout for an added touch of color. A stained-glass window sits above the sink, and behind the oven is an area with additional cabinets and counter space.

Just steps away from the kitchen is a small breakfast nook, with enough space for a table fit for four. The room also features additional storage space, access to the backyard and a large window lining the wall with some stained-glass detailing.

Connected to the kitchen is the formal dining room, which has been painted a light blue, with dark hardwood flooring. A large table sits in the center of the room underneath a chandelier and currently has six armchairs placed around it.

The room is decorated with a few paintings hanging on the walls and features a floral bouquet in the center of the table.

Elsewhere in the home is the dedicated office space, which features built-in bookshelves, a window overlooking the backyard and a wood-burning fireplace, as well as hardwood flooring, covered by a gray and white rug.

A wooden desk currently sits at one end of the room, with two armchairs placed at the opposite end of the room facing the desk. A unique light fixture hangs in the center of the room, with a mirror hanging over the fireplace and a painting above the desk.

Also found on the main level of the home is a less formal sitting area, which boasts a large window looking out onto the front yard, with built-in bookshelves on either side of it. The room is decorated with multiple "Godfather" posters hanging on the walls.

Four bedrooms are found on the upper level, each with its own charm. One of the rooms features its own private balcony, while another has its own wood-burning fireplace.

Additionally, the home's sizable primary bedroom boasts multiple windows looking out onto the property, artwork on the walls, a large bed, hardwood flooring and an ensuite bathroom.

The ensuite bathroom features a large standing shower with gold borders, a sizable vanity surrounded by mirrors and additional lighting, with blue stone countertops and gold handles for the sink.

The outside of the home is just as enviable as the inside. The brick backyard features multiple outdoor seating areas, including a lounge area with sofas as well as a dining area, which sits next to a kitchen and fireplace.

In addition, the backyard holds a tennis court and a large grassy area, perfect for entertaining.