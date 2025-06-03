Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's former LA home sells for more than $9.5M asking price

The Los Angeles home once shared by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner has a new owner.

After just one week on the market, the Brentwood home the former Hollywood power couple once shared sold for more than the $9.5 million asking price after multiple offers.

Garner reportedly purchased the home in 2004 for $5.5 million, and Affleck moved in after their marriage in 2005. After four years in the home, the couple sold it to a financial expert and his wife in 2009.

Many other Hollywood stars have also reportedly called the Brentwood estate home. Mansion Global reported it also once belonged to Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber and was used as the set for the 2017 movie "Home Again" starring Reese Witherspoon.

BEN AFFLECK SHUTS DOWN TEENAGE SON'S REQUEST FOR $6K SHOES: 'I HAVE THE MONEY, YOU'RE BROKE'

Originally built in 1929, the Mediterranean-style home is the perfect blend of modern and old-fashioned styling. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home sits on a .74-acre lot and provides 4,151-square-feet of living space.

Behind a wooden gate lined by tall hedges is a gravel driveway that leads to a motor court and a carport with beamed ceilings and French doors.

A fountain sits at the center of a hedge-lined courtyard in the front of the home, which features a stone and gravel pathway leading to the front door.

Once inside, guests are greeted by a sunken living room, which features beamed ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace, with original red terracotta floor tiles.

In addition, the room features a large floor-to-ceiling window, bringing in plenty of natural light and providing views of the swimming pool in the backyard. The room also boasts sconce lighting and is decorated with plants and paintings hanging on the walls.

The charming dining room features the same terracotta tiled floors, with multiple windows looking out onto the property and double doors leading out to the backyard.

A circular wooden table large enough for seven guests sits in the center of the room below a medieval-style light fixture. A small seating area can also be found off the side of the dining room.

Elsewhere in the house, guests can find the cozy family room, which features light hardwood flooring, large windows and a floor-to-ceiling sliding door that provides seamless indoor/outdoor living.

Cozy white armchairs and a large white sectional sofa face a large flat-screen TV, making it the perfect place for the whole family to gather and entertain guests.

One of the key highlights of the home is the luxurious primary bedroom, which features a wood-paneled cathedral ceiling, big windows looking out onto the yard and a wood-burning fireplace.

A large rug covers the hardwood floors, and a floor-to-ceiling mirror hangs on the wall beside the sizable bed. In addition, the room boasts double doors leading to the backyard.

The outside of the home is just as beautiful as the inside, with multiple outdoor seating areas, including the outdoor dining area.

The stunning outdoor space features a large dining table, big enough for 12 guests, that sits on a brick-layered patio amid tall green hedges and a large grass area.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Just steps away from the dining table is an outdoor wood-burning fireplace with two stone benches connected to it on either side, perfect for getting warm and cozy by the fire on cold winter nights.

Also included in the backyard is an outdoor seating area near the pool, perched on a brick-layered porch, which can be accessed through the living room. The area includes grass fields that cover the backyard.

Not too far from the outdoor seating area is a swimming pool surrounded by grass on all sides.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A short distance away from the driveway and the carport is another small seating area featuring one couch and two armchairs.