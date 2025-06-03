Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's former LA home sells for more than $9.5M asking price

Mediterranean-style Brentwood estate with star-studded ownership history fetches over $9.5M after multiple offers

The Los Angeles home once shared by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner has a new owner.

After just one week on the market, the Brentwood home the former Hollywood power couple once shared sold for more than the $9.5 million asking price after multiple offers. 

Garner reportedly purchased the home in 2004 for $5.5 million, and Affleck moved in after their marriage in 2005. After four years in the home, the couple sold it to a financial expert and his wife in 2009.

Many other Hollywood stars have also reportedly called the Brentwood estate home. Mansion Global reported it also once belonged to Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber and was used as the set for the 2017 movie "Home Again" starring Reese Witherspoon.

A picture of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner over a split of their home.

The former home of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner sold after only a week on the market.  (Anthony Barcelo; George Pimentel/WireImage / Fox News)

Originally built in 1929, the Mediterranean-style home is the perfect blend of modern and old-fashioned styling. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home sits on a .74-acre lot and provides 4,151-square-feet of living space.

Behind a wooden gate lined by tall hedges is a gravel driveway that leads to a motor court and a carport with beamed ceilings and French doors.

A wooden gate leads to the gravel driveway.

A wooden gate leads to the gravel driveway. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

A courtyard featuring a fountain is also found in the front yard.

A courtyard featuring a fountain is also found in the front yard. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

A fountain sits at the center of a hedge-lined courtyard in the front of the home, which features a stone and gravel pathway leading to the front door.

Once inside, guests are greeted by a sunken living room, which features beamed ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace, with original red terracotta floor tiles. 

The sunken living room boasts red terracotta floors as well as beamed ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace.

The sunken living room boasts red terracotta floors, beamed ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace.  (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

In addition, the room features a large floor-to-ceiling window, bringing in plenty of natural light and providing views of the swimming pool in the backyard. The room also boasts sconce lighting and is decorated with plants and paintings hanging on the walls.

The charming dining room features the same terracotta tiled floors, with multiple windows looking out onto the property and double doors leading out to the backyard. 

The dining room features a circular table and windows looking into the backyard.

The dining room features a circular table and windows looking into the backyard. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

A circular wooden table large enough for seven guests sits in the center of the room below a medieval-style light fixture. A small seating area can also be found off the side of the dining room.

Elsewhere in the house, guests can find the cozy family room, which features light hardwood flooring, large windows and a floor-to-ceiling sliding door that provides seamless indoor/outdoor living. 

The family room features wooden floors and a floor-to-ceiling sliding door.

The family room features wooden floors and a floor-to-ceiling sliding door. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

Cozy white armchairs and a large white sectional sofa face a large flat-screen TV, making it the perfect place for the whole family to gather and entertain guests.

One of the key highlights of the home is the luxurious primary bedroom, which features a wood-paneled cathedral ceiling, big windows looking out onto the yard and a wood-burning fireplace. 

The primary bedroom features a wood-burning fireplace and access to the yard.

The primary bedroom features a wood-burning fireplace and access to the yard. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

A large rug covers the hardwood floors, and a floor-to-ceiling mirror hangs on the wall beside the sizable bed. In addition, the room boasts double doors leading to the backyard. 

The outside of the home is just as beautiful as the inside, with multiple outdoor seating areas, including the outdoor dining area. 

The backyard features an outdoor dining area with a wood-burning fireplace.

The backyard features an outdoor dining area with a wood-burning fireplace. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

The stunning outdoor space features a large dining table, big enough for 12 guests, that sits on a brick-layered patio amid tall green hedges and a large grass area.

Just steps away from the dining table is an outdoor wood-burning fireplace with two stone benches connected to it on either side, perfect for getting warm and cozy by the fire on cold winter nights.

The outdoor seating area can be accessed through the living room.

The outdoor seating area can be accessed through the living room. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

Also included in the backyard is an outdoor seating area near the pool, perched on a brick-layered porch, which can be accessed through the living room. The area includes grass fields that cover the backyard.

Not too far from the outdoor seating area is a swimming pool surrounded by grass on all sides.

The pool is surrounded by grass on all sides.

The pool is surrounded by grass on all sides. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

A seating area can be found a short distance from the carport.

A seating area is a short distance from the carport. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

A short distance away from the driveway and the carport is another small seating area featuring one couch and two armchairs.