'America's Got Talent' judge Mel B's former English estate hits market for $15M

Mel B's former home in England is now on the market for £11,000,000 or about $15 million.

The former Spice Girl lived in the historic seven-bedroom home in the village of Little Marlow, about an hour outside of London, in the 1990s during the girl band's heyday.

Originally built in 1086, the home served as the headquarters for the 5th Battalion of the Black Watch during World War II and was the site of many important meetings between the Allied Powers, including prior to the D-Day landings.

Queen Elizabeth II was also once a guest at the estate.

Having gone through many transformations over the years, the home maintains many historical elements, including an oak staircase from 1642, original wine cellars from the Elizabethan era which also feature a secret passageway to a nearby river, as well as a Jacobean fireplace from 1603.

In addition to the three bedrooms, the home also features a tennis court, a bridge outside leading to a secluded island, a large fruit orchard, a hand-built children's play area and a private gate which leads to the village church.

A spa complex can also be found on the property, which includes a full-sized pool, a gym, a sauna, a steam room, a changing room and a treatment room.

Mel B first gained popularity when she joined the Spice Girls in 1994 alongside Emma Bunton, Melanie C, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham. While part of the band, the singer adopted the alias, Scary Spice.

The Spice Girls went on to become the most successful girl group of all-time, selling over 100 million records worldwide.

Following the band's breakup in 2000, Mel B released some solo work, later appearing as a judge on "America's Got Talent" for a number of years, from 2013 to 2018. It was announced in May 2025 she would be returning to the show as a judge for its upcoming season.

"I got kind of laid off and fired," she told People when the announcement was made regarding her departure from the show, adding, "But yeah, I’m back now."

She returns to the show, replacing longtime judge Heidi Klum, just in time for its landmark 20th season, telling People, "It was perfect timing."

"I’m beyond thrilled to be back at ‘AGT’ - not only is it the 20th anniversary of the show, but it’s also a real homecoming for me, and I couldn’t be happier or more excited to be back," she told the outlet.