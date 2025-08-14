Adriana Lima's LA home featuring AI cameras, laser-beam security system hits market at $15.99M

Adriana Lima's high-tech Los Angeles home is on the market.

The 44-year-old Brazilian model and her husband, film producer Andre Lemmers III, have placed their Brentwood home for sale at a hefty price tag of $15.99 million, in partnership with listing agent Paul Salazar of Compass.

Lima and her husband purchased the 7,400-square-foot property, featuring five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, three years ago for $12.35 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In addition to the main house, the property also boasts a one-bedroom and one-bathroom guest house. After moving in, the couple outfitted the home with an AI-powered camera system, automated laser beams and a 24-hour patrol service to keep their home safe.

Throughout the house, guests can find floor-to-ceiling windows providing seamless indoor/outdoor living. The mansion also features a theater room, a swimming pool, a fire pit and an outdoor kitchen.

"It’s rare to find 120 feet of frontage north of Sunset, and it makes the whole house feel more open. The backyard gets great sun all afternoon and has plenty of space for entertaining. You can buy it fully furnished, right down to the high-end kitchenware, so it’s completely move-in ready, perfect for a family that wants a fresh start," Salazar told Fox Business.

He continued: "Upstairs, there’s a huge deck with access from both the primary suite and the upstairs landing, with floor-to-ceiling glass sliders that open all the way for that seamless indoor-outdoor flow. It was designed with beautiful plants and high-end furniture so it feels like your own private Restoration Hardware rooftop."

The couple told the Wall Street Journal that their decision to sell the home came after their careers required them to be on the East Coast more often. "Too much of our personal time was taken away by being on the other side of the country and longer travels," they said.

Lima walked her first runway in 1997, modeling for Anna Sui during New York Fashion Week, alongside big names such as Naomi Campbell. She didn't become a household name, however, until 2000, when she became a Victoria's Secret Angel.

As the face of the brand for many years, Lima would go on to become one of only two Angels to wear the Fantasy Bra on the runway three times, the only other being Heidi Klum.

"I remember the first casting like it was yesterday, and I never thought that I would achieve that much in my life," she said on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Live Pre Show in November 2011. "I remember when I got a call - the confirmation to be in the show - it was in the year 2000…I was so happy and I did not know from that phone call that my life changed completely."

She went on to hang up her wings permanently in 2018, the same year she made her feature film debut in the movie, "Ocean's 8."

Lima announced on her Instagram stories in December 2022 that she and Lemmers had tied the knot, sharing a photo of their interlocked hands with their wedding bands, writing "officially Mrs Lima Lemmers" over the image.

She had given birth to their son, Cyan, just a few months before, in August 2022. She also has two daughters, Valentina and Sienna, with her ex-husband, Marko Jarić.