Multiple people injured after mass shooting at New Jersey Chick-fil-A: report

Police are investigating a mass shooting at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in New Jersey Saturday evening, according to reports.

The shooting took place at a Chick-fil-A in Union, New Jersey, according to NJ.com.

It was not immediately clear how many people were shot or the extent of their injuries, but RLS Media reported at least six people were shot.

"This is an active and ongoing investigation," a spokesperson for the Union County Prosecutor’s Office told the outlet. "More information will be released as it becomes available."

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Officers responded to a reported shooting just after 8:45 p.m. on Route 22 near Gelb Avenue, according to CBS New York.

A man who said his girlfriend works at the restaurant told the outlet that she said a group of men entered the store, went behind the counter and allegedly fired multiple shots.

Authorities remained at the scene late Saturday, with officers and employees seen inside the restaurant while additional officers canvassed the parking lot.

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FOX Business has reached out to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office and Union police for additional information.

Chick-fil-A's corporate office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.