ICE arrests 17 illegal immigrants during inspection at Pennsylvania worksite

More than a dozen illegal immigrants were arrested last week after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and law enforcement conducted a workplace inspection at a Pennsylvania apartment complex.

The inspection took place at the Five 10 Flats complex in Bethlehem on June 11 by ICE's Homeland Security Investigations Philadelphia Allentown office and federal law enforcement partners.

Seventeen illegal immigrants working at the property were arrested for immigration violations during the inspection, ICE said. The group was made up of 13 Venezuelans, two Mexicans, one Ecuadorian and one Nicaraguan.

LABOR FORCE PARTICIPATION AMONG US-BORN AMERICAN MEN HAS PLUNGED AMID SOARING IMMIGRATION: ANALYSIS

All 17 arrested were part of a group restoring the apartment building after it was damaged by a fire in May, local outlet WFMZ in Pennsylvania reported. The workers were provided by a subcontractor, ICE said.

ICE also said the building does not currently have any tenants.

Special Agent in Charge of HSI Philadelphia Edward Owens said a fundamental responsibility of HSI is "ensuring worksite compliance."

"Inspections like these are critical in targeting illegal employment practices that undermine American workers, destabilize labor markets, and expose our critical infrastructure to exploitation," Owens said, in part.

RED STATE BUSINESSES PUT ON NOTICE IF THEY INTENTIONALLY HIRE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS: 'STIFF PENALTIES'

ICE is responsible for enforcing federal employment eligibility requirements and conducting comprehensive worksite inspections targeting employers who violate employment laws.

When ICE is conducting worksite inspections, any employee determined to be in violation of U.S. immigration laws may be subject to arrest, detention and potential removal from the U.S.