Amazon delivery driver in California carjacked at gunpoint: police

An Amazon delivery driver got an unwanted visitor while on his lunch break Friday afternoon after being robbed at gunpoint, according to the Berkeley Police Department.

Officers told Fox News Digital the incident happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the area of Arlington Avenue and San Luis Road.

Preliminary reports indicated that the driver was on his lunch break when he was approached by a stranger in a ski mask, who displayed a black pistol.

The suspect then proceeded to steal the Amazon vehicle, which was described as a white van, and drove it to another location, police said.

The stolen van was located, abandoned and appeared to have several packages stolen from it, police said.

Berkeley police are still investigating the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time and no one was injured, police said.