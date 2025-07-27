Delta Air Lines co-pilot arrested by Homeland Security on charges of child sexual abuse material

A Delta Air Lines co-pilot was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents on charges of child sexual abuse material, a senior federal source confirmed to Fox News.

The dramatic arrest happened at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday night, according to reporting by The San Francisco Chronicle.

The outlet reported that the flight from Minneapolis landed around 9:35 p.m. after being delayed on approach twice due to heavy fog.

Once the plane parked at the terminal gate, passengers began to exit normally until chaos ensued.

One passenger, Sarah Christianson, told the publication in an email that a group of about 10 individuals with "badges, guns, and different agency vests/markings" pushed their way up the aisle to the cockpit, where the co-pilot was located.

They then "stormed the cockpit" before arresting the co-pilot and walking him down the aisle and off the plane through cabin doors between Coach and First-Class sections of the aircraft, she explained to the publication.

The aviation blog, "A View From the Wing" shared video of the incident showing law enforcement leaving the cockpit area of the plane.

The co‑pilot’s identity has not been released.

FOX Business reached out to Delta Air Lines for comment on the matter, though all questions were directed to law enforcement.

The San Francisco Police Department and Department of Homeland Security did not respond to requests for comment.