Obama Asks Congress For War Resolution To Fight ISIS

President Barack Obama on Wednesday asked Congress to give him formal authority to combat ISIS terrorists in a flexible manner for three years. Obama said the resolution he is sending to Congress for approval would not authorize another Middle East ground war but would allow for surgical strikes by special forces if needed. Obama said the resolution would limit the authorization to three years only to allow the next president and Congress to review the strategy. Obama said he was optimistic the resolution would get strong bipartisan support and said he was open to making changes if needed.
