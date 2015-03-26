Nomura says rejects allegations by Siena prosecutors

Japan's Nomura <8604.T> rejected accusations of wrongdoing by prosecutors in the Italian city of Siena as part of a probe into deals the bank set up for Monte dei Paschi .

Italian prosecutors have ordered the seizure of 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion) of assets from Nomura as part of investigations into suspected fraud at troubled lender MPS.

"No Nomura assets have been seized," the bank said in a statement. "We will take all appropriate steps to protect our position and will vigorously contest any suggestions of wrongdoing in this matter."

