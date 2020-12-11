Expand / Collapse search
FDA will give emergency approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine: Alex Azar

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will grant emergency use authorization to a COVID-19 vaccine developed by drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech, a top government health official says.

The agency "informed Pfizer that they do intend to proceed toward an authorization" in the next few days, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Friday. "We could be seeing people getting vaccinated Monday, Tuesday of next week."

Azar is slated to discuss developments with FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" at 8 a.m.