FAA monitoring latest Boeing 787 incident; no immediate action

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it is monitoring the latest Boeing 787 incident, in which a plane operated by All Nippon Airways made an emergency landing after smoke was detected on the flight.

The agency in charge of safety of U.S.-made aircraft said it was not taking other action but would include the incident in the comprehensive safety review of the 787 that it launched on Friday.

The FAA said: "The FAA is monitoring a preliminary report of an incident in Japan earlier today involving a Boeing 787. The incident will be included in the comprehensive review the FAA began last week of the 787 critical systems, including design, manufacture and assembly."

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Ken Wills)