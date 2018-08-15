Warren Buffett added to key holdings in 2Q amid market volatility

Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company, created by legendary investor Warren Buffett, was adding to key holdings in the second-quarter amid a choppy stock market, according to regulatory filings.

Apple:

Berkshire upped its stake in the tech-giant by 5 percent to 252 million shares. As the company’s second-largest shareholder, the stake is now valued near $47 billion. Following the buying, Apple surpassed a $1 trillion market cap.

Goldman Sachs:

The stake in the Wall Street leader rose by 21 percent to 13.3 million to $2.92 billion. The firm recently named David Solomon to replace CEO Lloyd Blankfein in September.

Teva Pharmaceuticals:

Berkshire boosted its investment in the generic drug maker by 6.7 percent to 43.2 million ADRs, worth about $1.05 billion. In May, as reported by Reuters, Berkshire more than doubled its investment in the Israel-based company after revealing its stake in February.

Airlines:

The firm also boosted its stake in Delta by nearly 19 percent to 63.7 million shares and Southwest by 18.6 percent to 63.7 million shares.