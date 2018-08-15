Search

Warren Buffett added to key holdings in 2Q amid market volatility

Is Berkshire's Greg Abel Buffett's heir apparent?

Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company, created by legendary investor Warren Buffett, was adding to key holdings in the second-quarter amid a choppy stock market, according to regulatory filings.

Apple:

Berkshire upped its stake in the tech-giant by 5 percent to 252 million shares. As the company’s second-largest shareholder, the stake is now valued near $47 billion. Following the buying, Apple surpassed a $1 trillion market cap.

Goldman Sachs:

The stake in the Wall Street leader rose by 21 percent to 13.3 million to $2.92 billion. The firm recently named David Solomon to replace CEO Lloyd Blankfein in September.

Teva Pharmaceuticals:

Berkshire boosted its investment in the generic drug maker by 6.7 percent to 43.2 million ADRs, worth about $1.05 billion. In May, as reported by Reuters, Berkshire more than doubled its investment in the Israel-based company after revealing its stake in February.

Airlines:

The firm also boosted its stake in Delta by nearly 19 percent to 63.7 million shares and Southwest by 18.6 percent to 63.7 million shares.