Trade war: China says US soybeans, pork to be exempt from tariff hikes

U.S. soybeans and pork, in addition to some other farm products, will be exempt from tariff hikes ahead of trade negotiations next month, according to a Chinese state news agency.

The official Xinhua News Agency announced the move Friday, cited unidentified official sources, but gave no details.

This comes just after President Trump announced he would postpone a planned increase in tariffs on Chinese goods as a goodwill gesture.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.