Tesla shares drop as deliveries miss estimates

U.S. electric automaker Tesla announced on Wednesday that fourth-quarter deliveries fell short of expectations, at 90,700 vehicles, causing shares to fall during the early hours of the trading session.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg TSLA TESLA INC. 303.50 -29.30 -8.80%

While increasing 8 percent and hitting an all-time high, the automaker’s production also missed estimates.

Tesla said it produced at the rate of nearly 1,000 vehicles per day: For the entire quarter, production clocked in at 86,555 cars, including 61,394 Model 3 sedans and 25,161 Model S and X cars.

Analysts had anticipated Model 3 deliveries of about 64,900, according to CNBC.

In the third quarter, Tesla produced 53,239 Model 3s.

Advertisement

Faced with a reduction of a key federal tax credit worth $7,500 on its electric vehicles – after the company passed the 200,000-vehicle-sales threshold over the summer – Tesla announced it would reduce the price of all of its models by $2,000. As of Jan. 1, the tax credit was slashed to $3,750 — it will be entirely phased out by 2020.

Tesla unveiled a lower-priced version of its Model 3 sedan in October, with a sticker price around $45,000. The Model 3 was intended as a way to bring the luxury electric vehicle to the average consumer. Musk has promised a version of the Model 3 with a base price of $35,000, which has yet to be realized.

The electric automaker said 1,010 Model 3s are set to be delivered to customers early in the first quarter of 2019.