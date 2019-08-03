Search

Texas Walmart shooting fatalities: reports

More | Dismiss

JPMorgan poised for historic majority stake in China funds: report

FinancialsFOXBusiness

CFRA Director of Equity Research Ken Leon and FBN's Lauren Simonetti on JPMorgan Chase's second-quarter results and outlook.video

JPMorgan 2Q earnings top estimates

CFRA Director of Equity Research Ken Leon and FBN's Lauren Simonetti on JPMorgan Chase's second-quarter results and outlook.

JPMorgan is about to become the first foreign company to hold a majority stake in a Chinese mutual fund business, according to a Reuters report.

Continue Reading Below

The nation's biggest bank reportedly obtained a 2 percent stake in China International Fund Management at the Shanghai United Assets and Equity Exchange, Reuters reported.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

The exchange did not identify the buyer in a filing on Friday, but sources told Reuters that JPMorgan was the only bidder. JPMorgan already held a 49 percent stake in the venture, bringing its total control to 51 percent.

The company did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment.

A rule change in 2017 allowed foreign asset managers to own up to 51 percent of their Chinese mutual fund ventures; however, none have raised their stakes yet.

The news comes in the midst of heightened trade tensions between the U.S. and China. This week, President Trump slapped a 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, ending a months-long tariff ceasefire and ratcheting up pressure with Beijing, which vowed to retaliate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments