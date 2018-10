JPMorgan Chase tops earnings estimates

JPMorgan Chase, the nation’s biggest bank by assets, revealed third-quarter earnings per share of $2.34, surpassing analysts expectations for profits of $2.26 per share. For the quarter, JPM's revenue came in at $27.3 billion, managed revenue was $27.82 billion. Analysts' expected revenue of $27.54 billion.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg JPM JP MORGAN CHASE & CO. 108.13 -3.34 -3.00%

Investment banking revenue and consumer and community banking revenue increased in the quarter, while home lending revenue decreased.

In this year’s second-quarter, earnings per share came in at $2.29 on managed revenue of $28.4 billion.