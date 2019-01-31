Blackstone to take controlling interest in Tallgrass Energy for $3.3B

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP said it would buy a controlling interest in midstream energy company Tallgrass Energy LP for $3.3 billion.

Continue Reading Below

Under the deal, Blackstone will acquire a 44 percent economic interest in Tallgrass Energy and 100 percent of the membership interest in the company's general partner.

Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, GIC, is also a minority investor in the deal.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)