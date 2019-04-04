Amazon's top stakeholders

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos announced on Thursday that they had finalized their divorce, after having agreed on how to divide their shares in e-commerce giant Amazon – one of the world’s most valuable companies.

MacKenzie announced on Twitter that she would hand over voting control of her shares to her ex-husband, along with her interests in Blue Origin and The Washington Post.

Shares of Amazon were trading slightly lower on Thursday afternoon.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 1,815.86 -4.84 -0.27%

Here’s a look at the company’s top shareholders, according to data from Thomson Reuters:

1. Jeff Bezos

The CEO will maintain 75 percent of the stock he and MacKenzie had in the company (Amazon is valued at nearly $900 billion). Together, they previously held about 16 percent of outstanding shares, of which she will retain ownership of 4 percent. That leaves him with a 12 percent stake, valued around $107 billion.

2. Vanguard

Investment management company will maintain its place as the second largest holder of Amazon stock, holding about 6.2 percent, or 30.5 million, outstanding shares. That is valued around $60 billion.

3. MacKenzie Bezos

Following the divorce, MacKenzie will retain about 4 percent of outstanding Amazon common stock – valued at about $35.6 billion. This ranks her as the third largest stakeholder in the company.

4. Fidelity Management & Research Company

Fidelity Management & Research is now bumped down to fourth place, from its previously occupied third spot. The company owns about 3.56 percent of outstanding shares of e-commerce giant Amazon.

5. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company

Asset management firm BlackRock owns 3.54 percent of outstanding shares, or about 17.4 million.

Rounding out the top 10 are: T. Rowe Price Associates, State Street Global Advisors, Geode Capital Management, Capital Research Global Investors and Capital International Investors.