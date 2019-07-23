Zion Williamson, Nike's Jordan Brand announce endorsement deal

New Orleans Pelicans rookie star Zion Williamson on Tuesday announced that he has agreed to a partnership with Nike subsidiary Jordan Brand.

Williamson revealed the partnership in posts on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. The former Duke University standout shared an image of himself in a basketball jersey with the Jordan Brand logo, alongside the phrase “Kingdom Come.”

“I feel incredibly blessed to be a part of the Jordan Brand family," Williamson said in a statement. "Since I was a kid, I dreamed of making it to the league and having the type of impact on the game Michael Jordan had and continues to have today. He was one of those special athletes I looked up to, and I really can’t express how happy and excited I am for this journey.”

The deal’s exact terms were not immediately known. Nike shares ticked higher in trading Tuesday.

Several top apparel brands were said to be competing to sign Williamson to a sneaker deal. Legendary marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro predicted to ESPN earlier this year that the deal could be worth $100 million, which would shatter the existing record for an NBA rookie.

“We’re excited to welcome Zion to the Jordan Brand,” said Craig Williams, Jordan Brand president. "It’s incredible to watch him play the game with unbridled passion and joy and we look forward to building our relationship with him for many years to come.”

Jordan Brand's roster includes fellow NBA star Jayson Tatum and NFL rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Williamson signed with the Nike subsidiary despite an infamous incident last February in which his Nike sneaker exploded during a game against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.