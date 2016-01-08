You're Hired! Jewelry, Spa Openings

When I was in college, I took a part-time job with Zales Jewelers. I knew nothing about diamonds, gems, but there I was at age 19 and 20 selling engagement rings.

Guess what? Fast forward a “few” years later, and the jewelry industry is really beginning to expand and even better: pay more.

My first listing is not a company, but a career fair, and if you happen to be in the New York area, I suggest you give it a try.

Happy Hunting!

CC

GIA JEWELRY CAREER FAIR – the jewelry industry’s largest recruiting event, which takes place annually in New York

Hundreds of jobs are available from nearly 50 gem and jewelry companies

Companies with openings include: Bloomingdale's, David Yurman, Helzberg Diamonds, New York Loan Company, Tiffany & Co., London Jewelry, Sterling Jewelers and Zale Corp

Top jobs: sales, jewelry designers, bench jeweler (makes/repairs jewelry), gemologist, diamond graders, marketing, managers

The career fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 28 at the Javits Center. Recruiters will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees can sign up for free one-on-one career coaching

The event is free for job seekers and open to the public. Many jobs don’t require past experience. Some companies offer trade certification (which is covered under GI Bill)

Last year’s event connected 44 gem and jewelry companies with more than 800 job seekers

For more information go here

ESURANCE – insurance agency that sells car insurance, including homeowners, renters and motorcycle coverage

Has 350 openings nationwide, including 75 in San Francisco, where Esurance is headquartered

Top jobs: IT, marketing, digital marketing, e-commerce, software and mobile developers

Positions in San Francisco have $100,000-plus salaries, plus great benefits including $5,000 annual tuition reimbursement

Expanding in San Francisco office and plans to open a new office in Greenville, S.C. very soon.

Has doubled in size since becoming part of Allstate in 2011 and is now expanding its services (creating new jobs!) Its apps now allow video appraisals, online car repair monitoring and more

Find more information here

KIDSPEACE - a 132-year-old national nonprofit organization dedicated to providing mental and behavioral health services to children and families

Has about 170 open positions right now

Top Jobs: behavior health service workers (direct care, nurses, clinicians); teachers; support staff

Hiring in PA, NY, MD, ME, VA, NC, GA, IN, MN, NV and Washington, D.C.

Was founded by the president of the Bethlehem Steel Corporation, William Thurston, in 1882 in response to a smallpox epidemic that had left many children in the area homeless

Find more information here

BENJAMIN FRANKLIN PLUMBING – one of the largest nationwide residential plumbing companies with 126 locations across North America.

Hiring more than 100 people nationwide at almost every location due to a tradespeople shortage

Top Jobs: licensed plumbers, franchise owners

Qualified plumbers with experience can make between $40,000-$80,000 a year

Hopes to expand in almost every state, but particular states of interest are: WA, OR, ID and MS

Company has on-time and 100% satisfaction guarantees

Find more information here

WOODHOUSE DAY SPA – spa franchise that offers signature spa services ranging from massage therapy to manicures