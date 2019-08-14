Yankees GM Brian Cashman mistakenly held at gunpoint in police body cam video

Body camera footage released Wednesday shows the moment longtime New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman was held at gunpoint by police in Darien, Connecticut, who mistook him for a car thief.

Cashman had just recovered his white Jeep Wrangler, which he had reported stolen days earlier, after New York Police Department officers found the car abandoned in the Bronx. The 52-year-old executive was driving the car from Yankee Stadium to Norfolk, Connecticut, for a police inspection when he was stopped by officers who were unaware the car had been recovered.

Body camera footage shows Cashman exiting the car with his hands up and complying with police instructions. At one point, an officer notes that Cashman looked “very familiar.”

“I’m the GM of the New York Yankees,” Cashman responds on the video, which was obtained by the New York Post.

Responding officers apologized to Cashman for the incident and allowed him to leave. Cashman told the Post that the officers were already looking for a suspect in a white Jeep from an unrelated incident when they noted that his car will still listed as stolen in their database.

Yankees representatives did not immediately return a request for comment.

Cashman, 52, has served as the Yankees’ general manager since 1998. The Yankees have won four World Series titles during his tenure.

Cashman is currently signed to a five year, $25 million contract through the year 2022.