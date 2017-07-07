WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Jul 07

TRUMP AIRS MEDDLING CONCERNS WITH PUTIN

President Donald Trump opened his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin by expressing concerns about Russian interference in the U.S. election, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said, adding that Mr. Putin denied any involvement.

SOUTH KOREAN LEADER SAYS HE'S READY TO MEET KIM JONG UN

South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged dialogue with North Korea, saying he is prepared to meet Kim Jong Un, even as he backed U.S. calls for tougher action following Pyongyang's latest missile launch.

U.S. BOMBERS FLY OVER SOUTH CHINA SEA, SPARKING REBUKE FROM BEIJING

The U.S. Air Force flew two bombers over the South China Sea, drawing criticism from China ahead of an expected meeting between the two countries' leaders.

GOVERNMENT CHECKPOINTS TARGETED IN DEADLY ATTACKS IN EGYPT'S SINAI

At least 26 soldiers are killed or wounded in the apparently orchestrated assaults on the edge of a city near Egypt's border with Israel.

AFTER ELECTION, U.K. SEES POSSIBLE SIGNS OF SOFTER BREXIT APPROACH

A month after Britain's election left Prime Minister Theresa May severely weakened, senior government figures are starting to show signs they are open to a less definitive break from the European Union than they previously set out.

SHIPS EXPORTING IRANIAN OIL GO DARK, RAISING SANCTIONS RED FLAGS

Ships chartered by two oil traders responsible for a significant share of Iran's fuel exports last year failed to transmit their location and the origin of their cargo-red flags for governments seeking evidence of evasion of sanctions on Tehran.

CYPRUS REUNIFICATION TALKS COLLAPSE

Negotiations to reunify the divided island of Cyprus collapsed, marking the end of a more than two-year long process that has been seen as possibly the last opportunity to resolve the decades old conflict.

WHITE HOUSE LIMITS PENTAGON ON AFGHAN TROOP LEVEL

Days after President Trump gave his Pentagon chief the authority to send thousands of troops to Afghanistan at his own discretion, the White House sent classified guidance that effectively limits the number.

