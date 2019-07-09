Women’s World Cup final most-viewed match this year, higher ratings than men’s final

The United States’ 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in Sunday’s FIFA Women’s World Cup final was the most viewed match this season and had a higher rating than last year’s FIFA World Cup’s men’s final.

Continue Reading Below

The match averaged 14.27 million viewers on Fox, according to the network and Nielsen, and peaked at 19.6 million. It was the most-viewed match this season and was a 22 percent increase over last year’s World Cup men’s final between France and Croatia, which averaged 11.44 million.

The audience was down 43.8 percent from the 2015 final between the U.S. and Japan, which averaged 25.4 million viewers. However, that match was played in Canada and began at 7 p.m. ET, compared to Sunday’s game which occurred in France and began at 11 a.m. ET.

The match averaged 589,000 viewers online — 289,000 on Fox apps and 300,000 on NBC and Telemundo apps — which makes it the most-streamed Women's World Cup match ever.

On Wednesday, the champions will attend their ticker-tape parade in New York City.

Advertisement

Members of the United States women's soccer team, winners of a fourth Women's World Cup, pose with the trophy by their plane after arriving at Newark Liberty International Airport, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP)

“To our 2019 World Cup Champion USWNT,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Sunday. “You have inspired the entire country – and New York City knows how to celebrate champions. We’ll see you Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. for the Ticker Tape Parade down the Canyon of Heroes. #OneNationOneTeam.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The victory is the U.S. women’s national team’s fourth Women’s World Cup title and second in a row.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.