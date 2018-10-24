Why Steelers star Le'Veon Bell has forfeited $6M in salary this season

Star Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell has willingly forfeited $6.8 million in game checks this season amid a prolonged contract dispute with the franchise.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Bell has yet to appear in a game after refusing to sign a $14.54 million franchise tender during the offseason – a deal that would function as a one-year contract. Facing the possibility of yet another franchise tag designation in 2019, the 26-year-old Bell, who desires a long-term contract, is holding out.

Bell does not intend to report to the Steelers’ facility in time for the team’s Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network reported. He is rumored to be waiting for the NFL’s trade deadline to pass at 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 30, to ensure that the Steelers are unable to trade him.

"It's costing me some fans," Bell told ESPN earlier this month. "A lot of people call me selfish, but I'm really not. I'm doing it for guys behind me or guys who don't understand what's going on in the business of football. The 22 years I've been playing football, I've always brought value. I don't think the Steelers valued me as much."

The NFL’s rules for free agency will soon force Bell’s hand. He has to report to the team by Week 10 in order for this season to count toward his contract. Otherwise, the deal folds into next season.

James Connor has filled in as the Steelers’ starting running back, rushing for 453 yards and 7 touchdowns through Week 7.

Bell isn’t the only NFL player involved in a high-profile contract dispute this season. Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas held out throughout the preseason and refused to participate in regular-season practices due to dissatisfaction with his deal. Like Bell, Thomas sought a long-term contract extension.

Thomas suffered a likely season-ending leg fracture in late September that could make it difficult for him to land a new contract this offseason – a development that critics said lent credence to Bell’s strategy.