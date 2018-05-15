WhatsApp rolls out new group chat features

Social MediaReuters

Fox Business Outlook: New survey by Security Baron shows average Americans would be willing to sell their social media data for around $2,160.video

How much is your social media data worth?

Fox Business Outlook: New survey by Security Baron shows average Americans would be willing to sell their social media data for around $2,160.

(Reuters) - Messaging service WhatsApp rolled out new group-chat features on Tuesday, including more controls for administrators as well as regular group members.

Continue Reading Below

Users can now leave a group permanently to avoid being repeatedly added back after they have left, Facebook Inc-owned WhatsApp said in a blog post.

Administrators can no longer be removed from a group they created and users can now quickly locate messages that mention them in a group conversation.

Groups on WhatsApp have taken a central role in the messaging service that has more than 1 billion users, helping connect people with similar interests across the globe.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru)

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments